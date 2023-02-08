Family memories are made around the table. Sometimes it is a shared meal, other times it is the excitement of playing a board game.

Although video games continue to be the most popular pastime, family game nights are increasing in popularity. The US total revenue in the Board Games segment was 1.69 billion dollars in 2022. Board games and card games provide more opportunities for family memory-making and the development of social skills and math skills than video games.

Some families designate a day of the week or month as family game night.

Take turns in choosing the game. Everyone should have a say in the event.

One person can choose the game, another the snack. A new board game is one of the perfect family gifts for any holiday. Invite neighbors to join game time.

Some libraries have games for loan or consider exchanging games with another family.

Choose a game appropriate for the age of those playing. The game box will recommend a minimum age for play. Candyland can be played by very young children who can recognize colors.

As the child grows, consider a game where counting is encouraged such as Chutes and Ladders. The more complex strategy of Catan should be played only when the children’s intelligence and emotion have reached that level of maturity. Playing a complex game too early may be more of a frustration than a challenge.

An easy way to practice math or spelling skills is simple board games. Counting spaces after rolling the dice is less intimidating than flash cards. Spelling short words in gaming are more interactive than writing a spelling list.

The social skills learned while playing a family game allow a child to make small errors in a safe place. Participants can model behavior of good sportsmanship by taking turns and graceful winning.

Encourage the others in the game by asking questions while playing rather than telling them how to play. Instead of saying, “Oh, that was a terrible decision!” Ask, “What will happen if you have to move backward four spaces?” Learning by doing impacts lifelong skill-building.

Memories are built while enjoying time together with the television off and phones set aside. Board games engage critical thinking while focusing the family on one task. Create time to play one game or an evening of many games. Discuss, strategize, laugh, and groan! The memory won’t be who won or lost but how time was enjoyed together.

To request additional information or programs contact Lori Swanson Extension Assistant at (308)995-4222. Nebraska Extension is a responsive, innovative, and trusted information source for all Nebraskans.