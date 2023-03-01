The consumer message from MyPlate for the grain group is ‘make half your grains whole’. Have you wondered what exactly that means or how a person can make half their grains whole?

First, identify what foods are considered grains. They are foods made from cereal grains. Cereal grains are wheat, rice, oats, cornmeal, and barley. Examples of grain food products are bread, pasta, oatmeal, breakfast cereals, tortillas, and grits. There are 2 groups within the grains group, whole and refined. Whole grains contain the entire grain kernel-the bran, germ, and endosperm. Check the label for the word ‘whole’ when determining if a food is a whole grain food. Multigrain is not the same as whole grain. Refined grains have been milled, a process that removes the bran and germ. These grains have a finer texture and longer shelf life, but the dietary fiber, iron and many B vitamins are removed. Most refined grains are also enriched. Some of the nutrients that were removed in processing are put back in the product. Generally, fiber is NOT added back into the enriched product. It is important to check the ingredient list on refined grains to make sure the word ‘enriched’ is included in the grain name.

Second, you need to find out how many grain foods you should eat in a day. This depends on your age, sex and level of physical activity. Recommended daily amounts are listed as ounce equivalents and range from 6 to 8 for most teens and adults. Generally, a slice of bread, 1 cup of ready to eat breakfast cereal, ½ cup of cooked pasta, rice, or cereal; all count as an ounce equivalent. Most Americans get enough grains but most are not whole grains.

Finally, you need to determine which of the grain foods you are eating are whole grain foods. Remember a whole grain food has one of these ingredients listed on the label first: brown rice, bulgur, whole oats, whole rye, whole wheat, oatmeal, wild rice, or whole-grain corn. Most people will need 3 or 4 whole grains to ‘make half their grains whole’.

If you determine your diet is lacking consider these simple changes; try whole wheat bread or pasta instead of white bread or pasta, choose whole grain snacks like popcorn or whole wheat crackers, precook barley or bulgar and serve as a quick side dish or add to other foods like casseroles or soups. More ideas to increase whole grain foods in your diet are available on the MyPlate.gov website.

For more information on grains contact your local UN-L Extension office and ask for NebGuide G1607 Grains Group or on the web at http://www.ianrpubs.unl.edu/sendIt/g1607.pdf UNL Extension is committed to helping Nebraskans know how—and know now.