Prove pollsters wrong and go back to church

During the Republican debate, an exchange between Mike Pence and Vivek Ramaswamy talked about faith.

It is true with COVID we all had members that failed to return to our churches.

Let’s fool all the polls and research programs.

Let’s fool everyone. Return to your church. Gather where one or two are gathered in His name.

Take one hour out of 168 hours of the week and go to your church. Show your faith, believe and return!

Nola Reed,

Lexington