Keeping occasional invaders out

The majority of insects we find inside structures originate from outside. Many get in accidentally, and when conditions are favorable, they can complete some or all of their life cycle indoors. Often seasonal (fall), many are nocturnal and looking for food, moisture or shelter. Little/no damage occurs in small numbers, but can invade in large numbers and then be considered nuisance pests

Millipedes

Dark, hard-shelled, cylindrical, worm-like bodies that can curl up

Two pairs of legs per body segment

Decomposers of decaying leaves and other organic matter

Ground Beetles

Dark, hard-shelled bodies and sometimes metallic

Rarely fly, but can run quickly

Predators of small insects both as adults and larvae

Centipedes

Reddish-brown, flattened bodies with long legs and antennae

Scurry rapidly with one pair of legs per body segment

Predators of small insects and spiders

Field Crickets

Dark bodies with modified jumping hind legs

Males produce chirping sounds with their wings

Omnivorous scavengers that consume plant and animal matter

Wolf Spiders

Body size, patterns, and color vary but always have eight eyes in three rows

Active hunters and do not spin webs

Predators of small insects and other spiders

Stop occasional invaders by changing conditions that attract them and allow entry into the building by:

Change outdoor lighting to warm colored (yellow/orange) LED bulbs or yellow “bug lights”

Seal entry points under and around exterior doors, windows, and utility openings

Sweep and vacuum frequently to reduce insect food sources for predators

Reduce vegetation, leaf litter, and clutter around the foundation to decrease hiding spots

Use insect sticky traps to monitor and reduce the number of indoor pests

Residual insecticides applied to the exterior perimeter of the structure may help if done correctly. Be sure to read and follow the label or contact a professional pest control company for best results.