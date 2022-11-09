Keeping occasional invaders out

The majority of insects we find inside structures originate from outside. Many get in accidentally, and when conditions are favorable, they can complete some or all of their life cycle indoors. Often seasonal (fall), many are nocturnal and looking for food, moisture or shelter. Little/no damage occurs in small numbers, but can invade in large numbers and then be considered nuisance pests
Millipedes
Dark, hard-shelled, cylindrical, worm-like bodies that can curl up
Two pairs of legs per body segment
Decomposers of decaying leaves and other organic matter
Ground Beetles
Dark, hard-shelled bodies and sometimes metallic
Rarely fly, but can run quickly
Predators of small insects both as adults and larvae
Centipedes
Reddish-brown, flattened bodies with long legs and antennae
Scurry rapidly with one pair of legs per body segment
Predators of small insects and spiders
Field Crickets
Dark bodies with modified jumping hind legs
Males produce chirping sounds with their wings
Omnivorous scavengers that consume plant and animal matter
Wolf Spiders
Body size, patterns, and color vary but always have eight eyes in three rows
Active hunters and do not spin webs
Predators of small insects and other spiders
Stop occasional invaders by changing conditions that attract them and allow entry into the building by:
Change outdoor lighting to warm colored (yellow/orange) LED bulbs or yellow “bug lights”
Seal entry points under and around exterior doors, windows, and utility openings
Sweep and vacuum frequently to reduce insect food sources for predators
Reduce vegetation, leaf litter, and clutter around the foundation to decrease hiding spots
Use insect sticky traps to monitor and reduce the number of indoor pests
Residual insecticides applied to the exterior perimeter of the structure may help if done correctly. Be sure to read and follow the label or contact a professional pest control company for best results.