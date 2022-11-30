I am thrilled to be able to join the Lexington Area Community Choir in presenting their 14th annual Christmas concerts this coming weekend.

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the choir is excited to be back and we are ready to bestow this gift of music to the community.

“Joy Has Dawned,” a Christmas musical composed and arranged by Lloyd Larson will be performed as well as two other songs. The first will be “The New Lord’s Prayer,” by Heather Sorenson, and the finale entitled “The Gift” will conclude the concerts.

I believe this is my 11th or 12th year to sing with the choir. It is a big time commitment to practice one night a week starting in late September, but so incredibly worth it. It is a blessing for me to be able to sing with such a talented group of people. We have people joining us from several near-by communities–many drive a long way for practices. There are some amazing singers in this group, and it is a privilege to join my voice with theirs.

It gives me goosebumps to hear soprano, alto, tenor, and bass voices lifted together in song. Each part is important and contributes to the overall foundation that holds a musical piece together. I sing soprano, so I sing a lot of the high notes. I don’t know how much longer I will be able to do so, as they say your voice changes as you age, but I will keep singing that part as long as I can. But the soprano part is no more important than any of the other parts. All of the parts blend to make beautiful music.

Every year I have participated in the community choir I have fallen in love with a couple of the songs, and 2022 is no different. A few of my favorites this year are: “Gloria, in Excelsis Deo,” which incorporates words from the hymn “Come, Thou Long-Expected Jesus,” “Jesus, Joy of the Highest Heaven,” which has an amazing duet, and also incorporates words from “Away in a Manger.” Two other favorites are “Brightest and Best of the Stars” and the finale called “The Gift.”

“The Gift” features words from “The Little Drummer Boy” and “O Come, O Come Emmanuel.” It is a stunning piece, and if it comes together the way I think it will, I will probably be in tears when I am trying to sing it. That’s okay though. The music touches those of us in the choir as much as we hope it touches those who are listening in the audience. That’s what music is all about–to spread joy.

Composer Lloyd Larson wrote: “the message of Christmas is truly a message of joy. It is an eternal message for all. It is a message to be embraced in the good days and the bad days. Joy has dawned upon the world. And that is something to celebrate!”

Join us as we celebrate “Joy has Dawned” on Friday, Dec. 2 at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 4 at 2:00 p.m. at the Lexington Middle School.