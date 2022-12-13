This past weekend saw me taking part in two very different events: leading a memorial service on Saturday and taking part in my mom’s 80th birthday celebration on Sunday.

Both highlighted the importance of family and friends and how the bonds of love tie us all together.

I began serving a half-time appointment at the Elwood/Bertrand United Methodist Parish on July 1, and in that time I have done two memorial services, a funeral, and a graveside service.

Saturday’s memorial service celebrated the life of a 91-year-old. I could only imagine all the changes he had witnessed in his life. I was honored to be asked to lead his service–it is a responsibility that I take very seriously.

What is always meaningful for me is being asked to have dinner with the family following a service. It is such an important time for them to gather together over a meal and celebrate and remember their loved one. I love hearing the laughter as special memories are shared around tables.

Funerals and memorial services bring together family and friends who might not see each other very often, and it is a time to inquire about each other’s lives and the lives of children and grandchildren.

The memorial service on Saturday served to emphasize the importance of how all our lives are intertwined together through the generations and joined together through bonds of love.

Sunday we celebrated my mom’s 80th birthday at the Methodist Church in Lexington. It was a wonderful day and I know mom enjoyed it very much. All her grandchildren were able to come, and members of her church family, friends, and classmates that she has known for over 60 years were part of the festivities.

My brother Michael made an amazing video of mom’s life, and I will admit to shedding many tears when I first saw it because my dad is in so many of the pictures. But, he and mom were married for over 50 years, and he was a very important part of her life. I imagined how excited dad would have been that mom had reached this milestone–he would have had a blast at her party, talking and laughing with everyone who came in.

But even though he wasn’t able to be with us physically, I know that dad was smiling down on mom on her special day. That is when you know how powerful love can be…not even death can separate us from those we love, for their memory and legacy continue on.

I see dad in both myself and our children, and hopefully our kids will tell their babies someday about their grandpa Tom and how special he was.

The bonds of love are strong, enduring and eternal. There is a song entitled “Bind Us Together,” and it speaks about the bonds that intertwine us with our loved ones and to our creator: “bind us together, Lord, bind us together with cords that cannot be broken. Bind us together, Lord, bind us together, bind us together in love.”