Her legacy continues

I was blessed to teach with highly effective teachers.

Not only were those close to me influential in the classroom, but they were also successful parents as well.

Guided by principles and faith, these individuals poured out their hearts, minds, and souls into their children.

Parents are a child’s first and most important teacher.

They are the ones who nourish the heart-soil, example character, and teach their child to make wise decisions.

Parenting is a difficult job.

Through the years, I’ve listened to parents share the struggles of raising children and have learned; the most successful parents are consistent and possess integrity.

Several years ago, I taught with a teaching partner whose calming presence; gentle, yet firm resolve, guided her students to optimal learning and solid character.

When she gave birth to her daughter, she left teaching to focus on being a full-time mother.

I missed her friendship but knew she was fulfilling heaven’s purpose for her life.

Last year, I learned that her now teenage daughter had earned a prestigious award.

The award recognizes a high school student for leadership, academic success, character, with involvement in school and community activities.

I smiled because she is the mirror reflection of her mother.

She will attend college to study special education with an emphasis on English as a second language.

Just like her mother, she will impact the next generation of children with life principles and faith that her parents instilled.

I’ve learned that effective parents continually question their parenting skills because they want the very best for their child.

The daily decisions made by parents carve a path where their child’s footsteps can follow.

This is the path of legacy.

The greatest legacy my friend passes on to her daughter will not be money or material things, but the legacy of character and faith.

Miss B