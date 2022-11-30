Happy birthday to me

As I write today, my birthday is one week away. On November 27, I will be 60 years old and I plan to celebrate.

There are a lot of euphemisms used when talking about growing older. Generally we tend to poke fun at the decade birthdays, 30, 40, 50 . . . We proclaim our friends and family members to be “over the hill”, “older than dirt”, “one foot in the grave”. Although some can sound rather dark, they are just expressions used to poke fun at those that are celebrating their big day of growing older.

As a kid, I always looked forward to my birthdays. I didn’t get to have a big party every year, one reason being that my birthday generally lands during Thanksgiving weekend and break from school. There were a few birthday slumber parties during my elementary days, but the ones I remember the most were just with my family. There was probably a birthday present, but that’s not what really sticks in my mind. I remember that we always got to pick our birthday meal-generally fried chicken and mashed potatoes for me. And there was the year my mom made a special snowman birthday cake for me. There is a picture of me holding it up to show for the photograph and I am smiling from ear to ear. There was also the year I requested a store bought German chocolate cake for my birthday and got it. Why? I have no idea. Although German chocolate is one of my favorite cakes, I’m sure one made by my mother would have been much better than the store bought one. Still my birthday wish was granted. In first grade I got a new outfit for my birthday that made me feel like a queen-white, yellow and black plaid wool pants and a matching yellow wool sweater. I must have really strutted my stuff into the classroom the day I first wore it to school because I can still remember the look on Mrs. Lewis’s face when I walked into the room. I was a little disappointed that she didn’t “ohhh and aww” over the beauty that I thought I possessed that day. Looking back now, she was actually probably afraid that I was going to cook in and all wool outfit in an old school classroom warmed by steam heat.

Then there were the teenage birthdays-getting my school permit and then my driver’s license. Turning 18 and being able to vote and knowing I would soon be graduating and setting off on my own. Then the “grown-up” birthdays. Turning 21 and being able to drink. That milestone was kind of wasted on me. The first time I remember being bummed about my birthday was when I turned 25. I just kept thinking, “Oh my God! I’m one-quarter of a century old!” Silly I now realize, but that was my feeling on that day. My thirtieth birthday was certainly not a great celebration. I’d lost my husband just a few months before and I remember thinking, “I’m 30, I’m fat and I have two small boy. I’m going to spend the rest of my life alone.” Of course that wasn’t the case, but at the time it was a hard thought to overcome.

As we all realize, birthdays become less and less important as we age, but there were still some fun ones. I had a party for both my fortieth and fiftieth birthdays. Again, the timing is never good with the Thanksgiving weekend, but some friends and family managed to help make them both fun.

So now I’m on the cusp of my sixtieth birthday. I’m still not thin. I have a lot more wrinkles and certainly more life baggage than I ever have. But here’s the thing, I’m happy and I’m excited to be getting older. In the last few years I’ve had a hysterectomy, skin cancer and now breast cancer. And during the hard times of my life, there were days I didn’t want to be here. But now I try to celebrate every day, especially my birthday. Growing older is a gift that not everyone gets to experience. So instead of being over the hill, I’m aging like a fine wine. Instead of being older than dirt, I consider myself still on the right side of the grass. And instead of having one foot in the grave, I’m going to celebrate my birthday and every other day that I get to be on this Earth. I may be getting older, but if you pay close attention, I’m also getting better. So happy birthday to me! I’m 60 and sunny side up!