Miss B

Grateful for generational friendship

My longtime friend died last week.

Sammi and I played together in the playpen while our mothers enjoyed afternoon coffee.

Mom and Elayne double dated in high school and were attendants in one another’s weddings.

Our grandmothers were good friends.

The friendship between our families lasted over 100 years!

Even though Sammi’s and my friendship lasted a lifetime, we were considerably closer when we were young.

Sometimes the years find dear friends traveling down different roads because of life choices.

But what will always unite hearts are treasured memories.

Sammi and I spent considerable time together doing teenage girl stuff.

She was there for me on the most difficult night of my young life.

She was the friend who held me as I cried myself to sleep the night my father died.

When we were juniors, we decided to host a brunch to honor our mothers and grandmothers.

Sammi baked a delicious broccoli and cauliflower casserole, and I baked lemon poppy seed muffins accompanied with a bowl of fresh fruit.

She cut flowers from her mother’s garden creating a beautiful fragrant centerpiece.

I can still heart the laughter that filled Elayne’s dining room that day. Laughter that overflows from treasured stories told by old friends.

After my grandmother Wallingford died, I inherited her copy of the picture from that special day.

We were all smiling. So was grandma except she was missing her body.

She thought she looked too fat, so she cut out her pink checkered dress. All that remained was her smile, two hands, and legs from the knees to black shoes.

I miss Sammi. The treasured moments we shared have become treasured memories.

The treasured memories our families shared will strengthen me, and remind me that true friendship stands the test of time.

Miss B

Diane Yeutter
