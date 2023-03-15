Fruits contain vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. They are a good source of fiber and low in fat. Because each fruit has a unique nutrient profile, we need to include a variety in our meals and snacks. All fruits and 100% juice are part of the fruit group. According to MyPlate and the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, children need 1 to 1 ½ cups of fruit daily. Teens and adults need 1 ½ to 2 cups. In general, 1 small, whole fruit, 1 cup of 100% fruit juice, or 1/2 cup of dried fruit counts as 1 cup.

CONSIDER ALL FORMS OF FRUIT

Fresh

Purchase fruit in season for best price and quality; consider freezing extra fruit if time and space allow.

Choose the smaller size when buying apples, oranges, bananas, and other individual fruits that are sold by the pound. The smaller size fruits are closer to the 1 cup serving size, which helps with portion control.

Pre-cut fruit is at least 3 times more expensive and spoils faster.

Consider price and personal philosophy when deciding whether to buy organic fruits. They tend to cost more and research has not proven them to be nutritionally superior.

Canned

Choose juice or water-packed varieties.

Watch for sale prices and stock up.

Use coupons and/or select the generic brand.

Use unit pricing; individual-size containers can cost twice as much.

Dried

Monitor portion size; 1/2 cup of dried fruit is a 1 cup fruit equivalent.

Make your own snack packs by measuring ½ cup amounts into plastic bags or small containers.

Compare brands and package sizes using unit pricing.

Raisins are generally the least expensive dried fruit but even other dried fruits can be a smarter alternative to candy or cookie snacks.

Juice

Check labels and buy 100% juice instead of “drinks” or “punches.”

Frozen concentrate generally provides more servings per dollar than other juice choices.

Add lemon or lime slices to chilled water for an alternative thirst quencher.

Fruit juice should contribute no more than ½ your daily fruit servings.

GUARD YOUR FRUIT INVESTMENT

Check before you buy

Hold the bag or carton up and look at the bottom for smashed or moldy fruit. The packaging should protect the product.

Treat with care at home

Use fresh items first; have an immediate plan for using fresh berries and cherries, which can spoil quickly.

Wash fruit under clean, running water and drain.

Do not wash berries or cherries until ready to use.

Most fruit will keep a week when refrigerated, but quality declines over time.

Monitor supplies

Cut up blemished or damaged fruit for salads or snack cups.

Freeze fruit if it will not be eaten within a few days.

Write purchase date on canned and frozen packages and use the oldest ones first.

Add nearly-too-ripe fruit to yogurt or use in smoothies, muffins, cobblers, or crisps.

A common misconception is that ”fruit is too expensive .” The truth depends on how foods are compared. When you consider nutrition as well as cost, fruit is a bargain—and makes a great choice for snacks and desserts.