Put your best FORK forward! Have you heard this saying when describing your actions as an individual? It can easily apply to our habits associated with eating at home as well as at a restaurant.

Foods that require a fork/spoon to eat are usually foods that are FULL of nutrients. When considering what to eat, consider where you are and be there physically and mentally. Prepare your meals around those periods of the day when you have time to sit, look at the beautiful colors on your plate, enjoy the smell of your delicious meal, eat and enjoy the flavors.

Consider these simple facts:

Foods that you can eat out of a bag with your hands usually have more calories and less nutritional value.

Foods that you need a fork or spoon to eat are more nutrient-dense and thus often a healthier choice.

If you are considering this “fork forward” approach to healthy eating, eating while driving is out. When we eat in the car, it is often consuming the entire meal between the red and green light. We do not take time to truly enjoy our food.

“Fork forward” approach to healthy eating takes time to sit down, put food on a plate, take small bites, chew slowly, and enjoy the flavors within each bite. This is the concept of mindfulness.

This approach probably does not hold true for everything we eat but it gives us a great start to making mindful, healthy choices with our foods.

Removing distractions will help you to not over eat. Begin by shutting off the television or your cell phone and really enjoying your food.

Your body is better able to sense when you are full and give you the sensation to stop eating when you are not distracted.