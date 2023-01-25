Food Guide Pyramid history

Do you remember learning about the different food groups in school? Depending on your age you may have learn a wheel, a pyramid, a plate or some other shape to help you remember the food groups. A food guide has been used for over 100 years. The basic food groups have remained the same meats, breads, fruits, vegetables, and dairy. Depending on the model sometimes they were split up and other times combined. They are updated as scientists discovered vitamins, minerals, and other components that make up our foods. It is an ongoing process and will continue to evolve as we learn more about what foods keep us healthy.

A quick history of the Food Guides over the years starts in

1916 through the 1930’s with the Food for Young Children model it focused on establishing food groups and household measures. The focus was on protective foods.

In the 1940’s A Guide to Good Eating came out with the Basic Seven as the foundation for nutrient adequacy, including the number of servings needed daily from each of the seven food groups. It lacked specific serving sizes, and many considered it complex.

The Basic Four came next from 1956 through the 1970’s it specified amounts of food needed from four food groups through the foundation diet approach with goals for nutrient adequacy. There was no guidance for fats, sugars, or calories.

In 1979 the Hassle-Free Daily Food Guide was developed based on the Basic Four. A fifth group was added highlighting the need to moderate the intake of fats, sweets, and alcohol.

In 1984 the Food Wheel was introduced and used the total diet approach with goals for nutrients and moderation. It was based on 5 food groups. Daily amounts of food were provided based on 3 calorie levels.

The Food Guide Pyramid came out in 1992 featuring a pyramid shape focusing on variety, moderation, and proportion, visualizing added fats and sugars throughout 5 food groups. A range of daily amounts of food for 3 different calorie levels was included.

It was updated in 2005 to the MyPyramid food guidance system that added a physical activity icon, daily amounts of food for 12 calorie levels, and a band for oils

Finally in 2011 MyPlate became the latest food guide pattern. This icon serves to remind people to eat healthy by making ½ their plate filled with fruits and vegetables and the other ½ with grains and proteins. The shape is a visual cue linking food and mealtime. The ‘My” was continued to show the food guide can be personalized.

Eating a healthy diet is the goal of food guides and using them will help choose nutrient dense foods.

For more information, contact your local Nebraska Extension Office or on the web at: food.unl.edu .