Food connection

I believe there are two things that unite us as humans: one is music and the other is food. Music is a universal language–once you learn the notes and the time signatures you can play with anyone. You could have four people all speaking different languages, for example, English, Spanish, French and German, and if they all knew musical notes they could play together in an ensemble with not much trouble. Music is also something that can be enjoyed for most of your entire life–I know of a few folks who were still playing piano in their 90s.

Food is another thing that ties us together. Many of our major holidays in the United States center around food, and that is especially true of the holiday that was Thursday: Thanksgiving. It is wonderful to gather around the table and enjoy good food and great conversation. One friend said, “I love Thanksgiving. We get to enjoy all the awesome food and each other, but I don’t have all the stress of the gifts that come with Christmas.”

I love to listen to people’s stories about their Thanksgiving traditions and what foods they like to serve every year. I have had several friends say “it’s not Thanksgiving unless we have turkey” or “mom has to make her mashed potatoes or it doesn’t feel like Thanksgiving.” Other favorites are stuffing, gravy, sweet potatoes, green bean casserole, scalloped corn, soup, cranberry sauce, and pumpkin and pecan pie.

There are a myriad of ways to cook turkey: roasted, deep-fat fried, and that list could go on and on. I prefer turkey breast because I am not a fan of dark meat. However, my grandpa was just the opposite: we would always send all the dark meat his way and he would gobble it up. He adored mashed potatoes too, and his plate would be piled so high with them that you couldn’t see much else.

Last week I began to make out my list of what I planned to serve for Thanksgiving. When I looked back on my notes from 2021, I realized my list was exactly the same. I seem to fall back on tried and true favorites, and even though I hadn’t planned it, I was making traditions for my own family.

The Neben family favorites include: turkey, roast beef, moist bread stuffing, baked mashed potatoes (with cream cheese and sour cream–they are yummy!), green bean casserole, corn, fresh vegetable salad, icebox butterhorns (the best dough that I have ever worked with), and pumpkin pie squares (a much easier version of pumpkin pie–no pie crust!).

The moist bread stuffing is my mom’s recipe and it is fabulous. The smell of that cooking takes me right back to mom’s kitchen at the river house, and brings back wonderful memories of family times together.

The icebox butterhorn recipe I received after I attended a Christmas party in 2003. I have made them for both Thanksgiving and Christmas ever since. The dough is made the night before and stays in the fridge until morning when the dough is rolled out and made into crescent shapes. Our son Jordan will devour about six of those before he eats much of anything else.

Food brings about joy, connection, family traditions, and beautiful memories. We need to always remember how blessed we are that we get to partake in such wonderful food for this most special holiday.