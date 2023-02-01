February-the month of love, valentines, hearts and romance. Yes? No? Maybe it’s all in the perspective.

Some see the pure “romance” of the day. You know, the movie kind-boy meets girl, boy loses girl, boy gets girl back and the grand finale is they lived happily ever after. “Tis better to have loved and lost than never to have loved at all.”-Alfred, Lord Tennyson. It’s the kind of love that has little girls dreaming of their prince and boys competing to be the better man who wins the fair lady’s hand.

Then there is what kids think/say about love. “Love is when my mommy makes coffee for my daddy and she takes a sip before giving it to him to make sure it tastes OK.”-Logan. Or, “Love is when a girl puts on perfume and a boy puts on cologne and they go out and smell each other.”-Jacob. During childhood, having him pull your ponytail means he really likes you. Or accepting a “love note” from her even though your buddies think it’s dumb.

What about the love of family? Bill Cosby said, “Having a child is surely the most beautifully irrational act that two people in love can commit.” Erma Bombeck said, “Marriage has no guarantees. If that’s what you’re looking for, go live with a car battery.” One of my personal favorites is, “Families are like fudge-mostly sweet with a few nuts.”-Author Unknown.

A few years ago I was made aware of “Galentines Day”. That is officially celebrated on February 13 and was originally designed for the single ladies to have an evening out together with their girlfriends to celebrate the love of friendship and being single. Who needs a stinking man anyway? Perhaps I digress.

Some just see Valentine’s Day as a racket. “Today is Valentine’s Day — or, as men like to call it, Extortion Day!”-Jay Leno. It is definitely a retail boom. Candy, flowers, jewelry, cards and other gifts are all purchased to express one’s love for another. I admit I like an occasional card or flower and there are some great retailers around to purchase just the right thing for the one you love.

Maybe we shouldn’t think of Valentine’s Day as all of the fluff it is promoted as. Maybe we should think of it as more of a day of love, kindness, empathy and humanity towards one another. Maybe use it as a “pay it forward” kind of day to just do something nice for someone, no strings attached. You wouldn’t have to buy a thing (unless you wanted to). You could hold the door open for someone. Give a coworker a compliment. Hug someone who obviously needs it. Allow an oncoming car into your lane. Wave at someone. Smile at someone. Say, “Good morning” or “Have a good day”. It wouldn’t have the commercial or retail value of the way we currently celebrate Valentine’s Day, but it sure might make the world we live in a better place if only for a day. Isn’t that what the true meaning of love is anyway? Just think of the way it might multiply if you are kind to someone and then they are kind to someone else and so on and so on. Maybe, just maybe, it would feel so good for all involved that it would continue into the next day and the next. That would make “spread the love” more than just empty words. It would be habit. It would be truth.

All I know is that, no matter the month or holiday, I love my kids, my expanding family, my friends and my community. It’s not the “romantic-everything is perfect” kind of love. It’s more the, “You can frustrate, infuriate, complicate and irritate me and I’m still not leaving no matter what” kind of love. I’m yours and you’re mine for life. So no matter how you perceive Valentine’s Day-as a racket, a retailer, a child , a parent or a hopeless romantic-here’s hoping it brings you whatever your heart desires and leaves you feeling sunny side up.