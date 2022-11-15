Family stories are golden

Every so often I dig through a box of memories.

There are only a few boxes left to purge.

It has taken a lifetime to learn how to sort between memories that are keepers and mementoes that have served their purpose.

The task has burdened my heart because we have no children to pass down what I have accumulated.

I’ve learned that it’s ok to let go of treasures from a wonderful life.

The last box I sorted was like digging for gold.

I discovered a bundle of yellowed papers that revealed a conversation I had with my grandmother decades ago.

When a young teacher, I lived with her one summer while attending college classes.

After supper, she shared stories from her life that I wrote down to preserve.

One summer day in the latter 1950’s, grandma was walking in front of the old city library.

She heard music playing. She knew the sound was not coming from the library.

A woman was walking ahead of her on the sidewalk. As she passed her the music became louder.

It was a transistor radio in her pocket!

Grandma was so fascinated that she immediately purchased one of her own.

Another story I treasure is great grandma and grandma made feather pillows when grandma was a little girl.

They plucked the breast feathers off geese to create the interior.

As the years went on, great grandma stuffed the pillow with chicken feathers.

The man at the cleaners told grandma the pillows could never be cleaned again because only the spine of the feathers were left.

When I stayed with her that summer, I slept on those very pillows.

The best family stories are about everyday events.

They give us an insight into the daily life and habits of those who precede us.

These are the memories too precious to let go of because by remembering them, they enrich our lives today.