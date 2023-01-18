Face plant

I have come to the conclusion over the last couple of years that automatic door openers are my arch nemesis. Several local businesses in Lexington have these automatic door openers which for most folks, especially those dealing with a disability, are very convenient.

Here are the advantages of automatic door openers according to Google:

Accessibility.

Improved security.

Hygiene control.

Space saving.

Energy saving.

Easy to use and maintain.

Improved image.

I agree with everything listed above, and automatic door openers have been a boon for those confined to a wheelchair. We discovered this when my dad had to be in a wheelchair during the last months of his life. I never realized how difficult it was to just get in or out of a store or vehicle until dad needed extra help. It really opened my eyes to what some people have to deal with on a daily basis.

However, these doors seem like they are out to get me. I am tall for a woman (six feet) and with that comes long legs attached to a long body. Consequently I take lengthy strides when I walk. Twice this last week I nearly face planted into these doors at Bob’s True Value and Wal-Mart.

The doors must have some type of sensor that activates them when a human foot steps on them. Which is all well and good if you have a small stride. I do not. I was sailing for the exit doors at Wal-Mart last week carrying my purchases and had to nearly stop in my tracks so my nose wouldn’t be sticking out the other side of the glass. This also happens to me frequently at Plum Creek Market Place.

Usually when I am at the checkouts I remind myself not to walk so fast as I leave. I tell myself it’s not a race: no one else is going to be trying to outpace me to the Tahoe. But all these good intentions seem to leave my mind when I head for the dreaded doors. With long legs flying and feet slapping the floor in a staccato rhythm, I roar for the exit: only to come to a screeching halt when the doors won’t open fast enough for me.

Most of my problem, I will acknowledge, stems from the fact that I used to have to shop with five small children. My mantra then was: “get in quickly, grab stuff, get out as fast as you can.” You couldn’t move slowly with all those littles, or there would be trouble. For some reason, all these years later, I still shop like this–like I am trying to qualify for the Daytona 500. I don’t know if I will ever be able to convince myself to slow down and enjoy the shopping experience: it is rooted in my mind that fast is good, and slow means tumult.

So if you are out and about and notice a large nose print in the glass on one of the above-mentioned doors, you will know who it was who left her calling card.