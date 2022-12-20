Extremely hazardous winter weather conditions increasingly likely

Hope you enjoyed the brief respite in the weather over the weekend, because it is all downhill from here. Extremely hazardous winter weather conditions are becoming more likely for Wednesday evening through Thursday due to a combination of several different factors.

The National Weather Service – Hastings has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Wednesday evening through the daytime hours on Thursday, as well as a Wind Chill Watch for Wednesday night through Friday morning.

An Arctic front remains on track to blast through the local area Wednesday evening, with strong northwest wind gusts of 35-45 mph and rapidly falling temperatures behind the front. Regardless of any snow potential, the bitterly cold wind chills fall into the minus 25 to minute 45 degree range and are a serious concern for human and animals with exposure.

NWS notes this could be the coldest December days in over 30 years, since 1989.

NWS Hastings states they have, “very high confidence in the strong northwest winds and extreme wind chills Wednesday night through Friday morning.”

As for the snow potential, models have continued to trend higher with precipitation amounts. Around 2-4 inches is considered the worst case scenario, but amounts may trend down. However, this ultimately may not matter due to the blowing and drifting factor.

The cold dry snow will have no problem being moved around and whiteout to near-whiteout conditions will be possible in open areas. Drifting snow through the daytime Thursday could make pre-holiday travel difficult.

“The extremely cold wind chills could be downright deadly to anyone caught off guard or stranded by this system,” NWS Hastings states.

Friday could trend much colder due to the snow cover and the large cold air mass in place over the area. Wind speeds will decline on Friday, but wind chill values could still dip into the minus 20 to minus 30 degree range during the night.

Temperatures should “warm” back to near-freezing for Christmas Day.

Day by day, Wednesday will be cloudy with a high near 19 winds will be out of the east southeast at 10 to 15 mph, gusts as high as 20 mph. There is a 50 percent chance of snow. During the evening widespread blowing snow will be likely, the low will be minus 17.

Thursday will be mostly sunny but extremely cold with the high near minus six, blowing snow will continue during the evening. Friday will see areas of blowing snow before noon; it will be sunny and cold with a high near five degrees.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high near 17, for Christmas Day it will be mostly sunny with a high near 35 degrees.