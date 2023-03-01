I had the honor and privilege of officiating at a funeral Friday and a memorial service on Saturday last week. When I agreed to take a half-time appointment at the Elwood/Bertrand United Methodist parish last year, I didn’t anticipate that I would have had so many funerals (I am up to seven).

I hadn’t had any formal training on ministering to those who are grieving or who are facing end of life, but I am trying to do the best I can with the life experiences that I have had. By the time I was 23 I had lost three classmates to single-car accidents. One of them was my best friend Tammy. I lost my dad in 2015 to cancer. These events changed me forever in ways I didn’t even realize, but I am hopeful that I can use these experiences to help others who are grieving the loss of loved ones.

It is very humbling to put your hand on top of a casket and say the words: “this body (or ashes) we commit to the ground. Ashes to ashes and dust to dust.” Speaking the final words over someone’s casket or urn is very powerful. It makes you realize the fragility of human life, and puts so many things into perspective. We worry and fret about stuff that doesn’t really matter in the large scheme of things.

It also makes you think about how precious each human life is. There are several billion people on this planet, but no two people are exactly alike. We are “fearfully and wonderfully made.”

The two services that I officiated this past weekend were for two amazing people. Both were kind, devoted, and dedicated to their families and their communities. Both beyond anything they were dedicated to their spouses. There was so much love between these two couples. They were together for over 60 plus years, and 56 years, respectively. They knew what it meant to be patient with one another, to compromise, and to support each other through thick and thin. They epitomized what enduring love is all about. These couples gave us an example of how to put others above self. And now those left behind must learn how to go forward without their loved one beside them.

But if you believe in the power of love, then you believe that they will never walk alone, even though their loved one isn’t physically with them anymore. Paul writes in 1st Corinthians Chapter 13:

4-7: “Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres.” And I would add, always endures.

Paul concludes the chapter with these words: “And now these three remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love.”