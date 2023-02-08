After the Arctic plunge the area endured over the weekend and the start of the work week, there is high confidence in dry conditions and gradually warming temperatures into the weekend.

An upper level shortwave trough should shove the coldest air to the east and will help promote the warming trend throughout the week.

“This warming trend then continues through the rest of the week as the upper pattern becomes more zonal and eventually an upper ridge moves overhead,” per a National Weather Service – Hastings forecast discussion.

For Saturday and Sunday, temperatures are expected to reach the low 40s for most areas, though there is some uncertainty in this occurring given the extensive snow cover in most areas. Regardless, the temperatures will be closer to the seasonal norm and it will gradually start melting some snow.

An upper level trough is expected to move through the central United States over the weekend, but moisture will be somewhat limited. There is good model agreement that the area will remain dry, in fact all 50 parts of the ensemble are bone-dry for our area through Sunday.

The next chance for precipitation will arrive late Monday into Tuesday as another system moves through the Central Plains.

Day by day, Wednesday will be sunny with a high near 32, winds will be out of the west at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday will be sunny with a high near 33. Friday will be mostly sunny with a high near 34.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 41 and Sunday will be sunny with a high near 41 degrees.