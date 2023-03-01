After the much needed rainfall on Sunday, it can be easy to think spring weather is just around the corner. However, this is March in Nebraska and there are more snow chances later this week.

An upper level low pressure area will be moving over South Dakota on Wednesday morning and resulting in a northerly wind shift as the system moves out to the east.

Another shot of colder air will move into the area on Thursday as the upper level trough moves over the central part of the country. Thursday should be the coldest day of the week with high temperatures only in the 30s.

Lift will increase as the trough passes overhead and will result in some chances for snow across the area on Thursday.

“At this time, it looks like most of the precipitation will be across Kansas and farther south into Oklahoma and Texas as the upper low moves over the Southern Plains,” per the National Weather Service – Hastings.

Luckily, a bit of a warm-up is expected Friday into Saturday with high temperatures mostly in the 40s for south central Nebraska. This continues into Sunday and next Monday with high temperatures generally ranging from the 50s and 60s.

These temperature swings leading to spring have to do with several factors, one is geography.

“The high plains are a unique region of the United States which sees some of the largest temperature swings. The relatively high elevation, dry air, proximity to the north-south oriented Rocky Mountains, and frequency of strong cold fronts all contribute to this area having some of the wildest temperature swings in the country,” per Chris Kimble with the NWS.

Day by day, Wednesday will be partly sunny with a high near 44, winds will be out of the northwest at 5 to 15 mph, shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. During the evening there is a 30 percent chance of snow after midnight.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 33, there is a 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before noon. Friday will be mostly sunny with a high near 43.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high near 43 and Sunday will be sunny with a high near 53 degrees.