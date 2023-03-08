I can’t remember the first time I heard the saying ‘Nothing lasts forever.’

It would be hard to find an older person who has not heard this wise adage.

Many things in this earthly life are temporary: jobs, an itch, friendships, a bad hairdo, gardens, a runny nose, and…appliances.

Appliances are those wonderful necessities that make our lives easier.

When they stop working, we make do until a new one arrives.

When a group of appliances decide to end their helpfulness within a short time of each other, it can be frustrating.

Within the last few months, we’ve replaced the microwave, television, dryer, and now, the dishwasher.

While it’s exciting to purchase something new, when the new expires long before expectation, it becomes disheartening.

We enjoyed roughly 10 years of good labor from the machines. The life expectancy of these helpmates has certainly decreased since childhood.

I have a dear friend whose massive chest freezer has lasted decades longer than her first marriage.

Our friends’ house the 45-year-old yellow refrigerator in their garage for extra cans of pop and other favorite beverages.

An older friend still enjoys the use of the 1970 washer and dryer set she and her husband purchased when moving into town from the family farm.

We all desire for things to last, but nothing lasts forever-not even our troubles.

Isn’t there one thing that lasts forever?

Yes. The one thing that lasts forever is eternity.

Our lives are just a pinch on the timeline of eternity.

While we live in the pinch, we must make time count.

The priorities we set and the principles we live by reveal the quality of our life here on earth.

How we treat others and to whom we surrender our life to while on earth, determines the place we will live forever.

Miss B