Do a new thing

The last snowstorm was a doozy.

Snow piled high with deep drifts covering the back deck and burying the yard in mounds of white.

During the storm my husband shoveled a path from the door to the edge of the deck, and a scoop or two beyond for our boy.

Instead of using the path prepared for him, Buddy leapt into the snow and disappeared.

Suddenly, he catapulted from the depth of the snowdrift into the air then buried himself again in the blanket of white.

He jumped like a rabbit from spot to spot until a new trail formed.

He returned to where my husband stood, bright-eyed and smiling, with clumps of wet snow dangling from his coat.

When was the last time we tried something new, left the familiar path to leave a new trail?

Sister Jean is a religious sister at Loyola University near Chicago.

She was ready to retire at age 75, but instead, started working with student athletes to help them keep up their grades.

She also became the chaplain of Loyola men’s basketball team. Her pre-game prayers and advice to the players has helped shape the character of the program and its young men.

During games, Sister Jean can be spotted on the sidelines cheering on her team.

At age 103, mentoring the young athletes and connecting with those she meets, has made her a trusted friend among all the college students.

She doesn’t sit around and do nothing, but wakes up happy every morning, ready to create a new path. “It’s better to wear out than to rust out.”

Life is what we make it.

So go ahead, try something new.

Today challenge yourself to do what you have not done; go where you have not gone.

“Do not follow where the path may lead-Go instead, where there is no path, and leave a trail.”

Miss B