Destruction at the recent Bovee Fire

Greetings from your State Capitol. Our attention and concern continues over the loss of the Nebraska State 4-H Camp that was destroyed in the recent Bovee Fire at the Nebraska National Forests and Grasslands near Halsey. The 4-H Camp has been an integral part of the University of Nebraska’s Extension Service and has served hundreds of campers per year, including many of our local students. The residential camp is aimed at youth development and agriculture leadership, things vital to a State whose number one industry is Agriculture.

As I’ve noted previously, while in the Legislature I have been a strong supporter of the University’s Extension Service and its 4-H programs. Over the eight years I have been in office I have enjoyed meeting many, many 4-H students during their annual pilgrimage to the State Capitol. And, I personally enjoyed the amenities at the Camp, having most recently participated in a Leadership Conference there earlier this summer. Simply put, the camp must be rebuilt!

Various parties are involved in the recovery from the fire, among which are the Federal Government, which owns the land, and the 4-H Foundation which owns the residential camp buildings that were destroyed. It is too early to know how the various parties intend to move forward. What I do know is that the University of Nebraska has a significant commitment to 4-H and its Extension Service. I will continue to strongly encourage the University to continue its investment in 4-H and help to rebuild the State 4-H Camp as quickly as possible.

As always, feel free to contact me anytime at (402) 471-2642 or mwilliams@leg.ne.gov. Thanks again for your continued support.