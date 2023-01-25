Cool and dry throughout work week, Arctic air arrives this weekend

The local area will remain mostly cool and dry throughout the work week, but a colder air mass arrives this weekend.

By mid-week a low pressure system passing through Texas will shift further east and this will put the local area under a fairly sharp north-northwest flow for Wednesday through Thursday evening. This will create a subtle chance for snow flurries or light snow but nothing substantial.

For Friday into Saturday, the flow aloft begins to flatten out and becomes more zonal. There will be an increase in westerly surface winds on Friday, bringing a modest warm up around 40 degrees.

This brief jump into the 40s will be short-lived however, as a noticeably colder air mass begins arriving on Saturday behind the next Arctic cold front that becomes entrenched by Sunday. Winds will shift out of the north and be breezy while ushering in the next dose of bone-chilling cold.

“Confidence continues to increase that the weekend will usher in our coldest air mass since the pre- Christmas blast, with highs preliminary aimed to climb no warmer than 10-18 degrees most areas on Sunday, and with wind chill readings Saturday night-Sunday morning probably crashing into at least the minus 10 to minus 20 range,” per a National Weather Service – Hastings forecast discussion

If the cold trends colder and winder for Saturday night into Sunday morning, a marginal Wind Chill Advisory could be expected. The area is not expecting the extreme wind chill values as it saw in late December, but it will still be the coldest temperatures seen in several weeks.

This temperature plunge will last through the last week of January, while moderating at least slightly by the first weekend in February.

Day by day, Wednesday will be partly sunny with a high near 32, winds will be out of the north northwest at 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Thursday will be partly sunny with a high near 30. Friday will be mostly sunny with a high near 38.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a high only reaching 28, there is a 20 percent chance for snow that continues into the evening. Sunday also sees a 20 percent chance of snow, it will be cloudy with a high only reaching 12 degrees.