Comforts of home

The American author, Willa Cather said, “Anybody can love the mountains, but it takes a soul to love the prairie”. I ﬁnd that I heartily concur with that statement.

My dad loved living in the Platte River valley in our great state of Nebraska. To him it was paradise on earth, and he never wanted to reside anywhere else. Mom and I were talking about it one day, and we discovered that dad had never gotten farther than 17 miles from the place where he was born: the city of Lexington. Though many might scoff at this, I ﬁnd it comforting. His roots ran deep in this area, and he was proud to be a Nebraskan.

Many might not understand why we would choose to live here. We have major weather extremes: from 100 degrees in July to negative 12 in December; from rain and hail to ice and snow; from thunderstorms to blizzards. But whatever the weather may be, it always gives us locals something to talk about. Many conversations in Nebraska start with, “what do you think about this weather that we have been having?” Or, “how much rain (or snow) did you get?” Having a rain gauge in this area is an absolute must. Folks look at you funny when you are not able to answer the above question accurately.

I ﬁnd the older I get, the more I am becoming more like dad. I would not want to live anywhere else than this beautiful place that I call home. It is getting harder and harder to get me to go any farther than Lincoln. I do agree that traveling does give you a wider perspective on what is going on in the world, and teaches you about other customs and cultures. But thinking about it is as far as I get. All I need to do is take a step out the back door and look at all the beauty around me and think, “I really do have all that I need right here.”

Some things I love about central Nebraska:

Wide open spaces. Wherever we hop on the road we are able to see for miles and miles in every direction. We don’t have many trees in our state, and the ones we do have are acting as windbreaks for farmhouses. I always feel like I can truly breathe when I see all that open space.

Friendly people. I think we do have some of the nicest people in the United States living in Nebraska. Folks are willing to help their neighbors and we greet one another with smiles and “how are you doing today?” And they are really interested in the answer.

Abundant wildlife. Yesterday driving home from church we had a Canadian goose ﬂy right over the top of the Tahoe and then we saw six bald eagles as we crossed the Platte River bridge. In a few months we will be greeted by thousands of Sandhill cranes as they stop in Nebraska on their migratory journey. Hundreds of other animals make their home in the Platte River valley as well.

Abundant water. We are lucky in the fact that we are sitting over the top of the Ogallala aquifer. We have water for our crops, gardens, lawns and recreation. This will become more and more important as the years go by. Many of our neighbors to the west are discovering how very important water resources are.

Living in Nebraska is not always easy, but the blessings we get to enjoy here outweigh the hardships. Malala Yousafzai wrote: “If you go anywhere, even paradise, you will miss your home.” There is no place like home.