Remember going to the county fair when you were a kid? I remember my mom holding the visit to the carnival over my head for weeks in advance. “If your chores aren’t finished up, you won’t have spending money for the carnival.” And as I got older, “If your attitude doesn’t change, young lady, you can forget about going to the fair!” ‘Young lady’ was always a good clue that she was serious.

AnticipationI remember counting the days until the carnival would begin. I would look forward to hanging out with my friends and meeting new people. It very similar to the beginning of the school year. I look forward to what the new year will bring, seeing my friends again and thinking about what “new rides” and “games” await me for the coming year.

ParticipationWhen I was old enough I joined 4-H. Then the county fair took on a whole new meaning. There was more involved than just playing at the carnival. I had projects to complete and deadlines to meet. There were last-minute things that had to be worked and added attention needed to be given to the details. Sometimes it meant finding someone more skilled than you, someone with experience to coach you along and show you the tricks they’d learned on their journey that just might make things easier. There was a lot of practice involved. But all of that combined left me knowing that the end result was that I’d done the best that I could do.

ExhilarationThe day finally arrives! I have some change in my pocket for ride tickets. My 4-H entries are all checked in and ready for judging. I’m thrilled. I’m excited. And I’m relieved. I’ve worked my hardest to do the best job that I possibly can. The same holds true now. I’m a firm believer that if you commit to do something, you commit 100%. Less than that doesn’t cut it. Give it all you’ve got, find knowledgeable people to help you, and shoot for the best result that you can. But another lesson learned from this is that even when you give 100%, you don’t always end up with the best possible result — a purple ribbon. Sometimes you only get a blue. But with that blue ribbon you learn something that will allow you to do a better job the next time. Come back next year or on the next project with what you’ve learned and aim for that purple ribbon. Always strive to do better.

ExhaustionI worked hard preparing, creating and entering all of my projects. I played hard and rode all of the rides (some twice). I rode home in the backseat of my parents’ car thinking about all of the fun that I had and the people that I got to see. No trouble sleeping on this night. Working in a school, I still feel the same way. No regrets. I do as much as I can, for as many as I can, as often as I can. Unfortunately, there are still some things and people that I miss. But just like a carnival ride, I can’t get on expecting the octopus to crash. I just have to give it all I’ve got, do the best that I can, and throw my arms in the air and enjoy the ride. That way, I’ll sleep well at night. And I’ll wake the next day remembering what I’ve learned, ready to do it all over again. And that keeps me sunny side up.