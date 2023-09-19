Let’s have an Andy Rooney moment. Have you ever wondered why people talk to themselves — not just thinking the talk in their heads, but actually saying the thought out loud? I have. In fact, I have wondered that about myself quite often. Over the last two years of learning to live by myself, I find I talk to myself a lot.

I will think a thought such as, “Where did I put the remote?” Then I will say it out loud, “Where did I put the remote?” That is followed by thinking, “Why did I just say that out loud?” Also followed by saying aloud, “Why did I just say that out loud?” Weird.

I seem to have different forms of talking to myself. There is the “home” version as stated above. There is the “technology” version. This is when I find myself talking to my computer. “Oh come on!” “No! No! No!” “You stupid @#& equipment!” I may not be a genius, but I am smart enough to know that, no matter how advanced the technology I am using at the time, it does not hear me. It will not respond or speak back to what I am saying. (Wouldn’t that be scary?) I am, indeed, only talking to myself.

There is the “car” version. This is when I find myself talking to the vehicle itself or other drivers. “Oops! Curb check! Sorry, buddy.” “It’s called a turning lane! Learn it. Love it. Use it.” “I’m pretty sure you are going faster than 25 mph.” Again, they can’t hear me, yet I think it and then say it aloud.

I know I’m not alone. I’ve seen it in other people, including those I work with. Sharing an office space as well as having the copy machine right outside my office gives me great insight into the “self-talk” of others. I’ve also seen it in our students. Sometimes they think they are talking to us with their complaints, but they are really just talking to themselves. In all fairness, when we try talking to them, we might be talking to ourselves as well. At least it feels like that sometimes. But it’s normal. We all do it.

To verify that, I went to the ultimate source of knowledge — Google. There I found that studies have been done regarding the human habit of talking to ourselves.

“Talking to yourself does not mean that you’re crazy,” said Daniel Swingley, an associate professor of psychology at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia.

Swingley joined Gary Lupyan, an assistant psychology professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, in studying self-directed speech several years ago. But they acknowledged in their research — published in 2012 in The Quarterly Journal of Experimental Psychology — that many unknowns accompany the habit.

“People often talk to themselves, yet very little is known about the functions of this self-directed speech,” their piece says.

Their study showed that people talk to themselves for different reasons including venting frustration — which seems obvious; running narrative — such as announcing that you are coming through a group carrying a hot pan; reproachful words — “I can’t believe I just did that!” There is also protective chatter — “I hope I don’t see a bear out here on the trail”; supported memory — “What is the word I’m looking for?” and needed direction — talking yourself through getting from Point A to Point B.

So if you are a self-talker like me, relax. Studies have shown we are “normal.” Think of it this way: Your self-talk might be the most intelligent and fun conversation you have today. Enjoy it! It will make your day sunny side up!