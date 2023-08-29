In my office I have two windows. The window on the east is like a big service window that faces the front doors of our building so that I can wait on people when they come in as needed. The other window is just a small window facing the hallway shared with the four other offices. As you may remember, this is all fairly new build/remodel that was completed last year and we moved into these offices in January.

When we moved into these new offices, I had a bright idea that I thought would be funny. You see, our former principal had one of those changeable letter signs in his office window with a motivational saying on it. It was a good sign with a good saying, but it stayed the same all year long. So, I thought I would get a sign of my own and we could have a “sign off.” Sitting outside the smaller hallway window of my office is the copy machine/printer that everyone in the office uses. Therefore, I knew my sign would be seen by multiple people on the daily. So once I moved into my new office space, I posted my own changeable letter sign in that window. The first message my sign displayed was, “My sign is better than Mr. D’s sign.” It got some comments and giggles and even a few students laughed and commented on it. Unfortunately, the “sign off” never happened, but now I was committed to continuing with my sign.

Since then, each Friday at the end of the day, I change my sign to be different for the next week. Some weeks it’s motivational. Some weeks it’s profound and some weeks it’s just silly. I like to look up quotes whenever I can. Sometimes the hardest part is choosing one that is short enough to fit on the sign and that I have enough letters for. I’ve covered everything from being kind to working hard. Really I pick just whatever seems to hit me right at the time.

It’s been interesting to watch people read the messages as they stand at the copier waiting for their print to finish. Sometimes I get a comment. Sometimes I just see a smile. I love it when the kids who pass through the office comment on it though. That’s the best.

So “Share your smile with someone today” or “Kindness is free. Sprinkle it everywhere” isn’t all that profound, but it might make someone have a slightly kinder outlook than they did before they read it. Who knows? Sometimes the smallest things can turn someone’s day around.

However, every once in a while, I still have to let my inner sarcasm shine though the sign. I mean, I wouldn’t be me if that didn’t pop out every once in a while. But even sarcasm can hold truth. The sign for the coming week is a Bill Gates quote. “You think your teachers are tough, wait ‘til you have a boss.” So true. So true. Funny and a tad snarky, but true.

The sign isn’t something that I have to do. It’s something that I choose to do. If what it says brightens someone’s day a little bit, then the few extra minutes that it took me to post it is worth it. Let’s face it. Most of us do things well beyond our written job description. We do it because it either makes the day easier for us or better for those we work with. That’s not a bad thing. If such a little thing as a sign in my office window can brighten someone’s day or make them smile, then it will keep both their day and mine sunny side up.