Even though we may bemoan the signs of aging such as aches and pains, fatigue, joints sounding like the cracking of a glow stick when you stand and more doctor appointments on your social calendar than anything else, there are still advantages to growing older.

Wisdom: You, my friend, have lived. And while you have lived you have seen a few things. And even though you may feel like your memory is failing, because you have lived and seen a few things, you now know more than you did in your youth. You have now reached the status of “wise.” You KNOW that if you get in that morning line at Starbucks, it will not eventually speed up as you once told yourself, but you will indeed be late for work. You KNOW if you buy that bag of salad mix, it will more likely become gooey and slimy while sitting in your fridge instead of being eaten as you had intended. And even if you were born with a lead foot, you now KNOW that it is indeed a better idea to at least drive closer to the speed limit than not, cuz ain’t nobody got the time to explain yourself to the officer or the money to pay that ticket. That, my friend, is wisdom.

Senior discounts: I am not too proud to take the discount I have earned simply by existing this many years. Discount on my lunch? Yes, thank you. Discount days at certain stores? I’m there. Discount on memberships because I have managed to stay alive to reach this age? Sign me up! Why not? And you know what? Even if that pimply-faced teenager behind the fast-food counter asks you in a rather unflatteringly loud voice, “Would you like the senior discount?” Straighten your back. Hold your head up high. Resist hitting him with your cane and say, “Yes, sonny. Yes I would.”

Naps: Heck to the yeah! When you reach a certain age you can now take naps without people bugging you to ask if you are all right! It’s awesome. Where’d she go? Oh, she just went to lie down for a while. Oh, OK. No questions asked! Sometimes you don’t even actually have to nap. You can just go off to a room by yourself when “they” are on your nerves and nobody even questions it! She’s napping. Best built in escape loophole of aging ever!

The ability to care less: Back in our younger years, being popular was important. Even as we aged, we still wanted to be liked and approved of. But there is a time on the aging spectrum where we seem to leave all that behind. You realize that you just might not be everybody’s cup of tea, BUT you are OK with it. No hard feelings. I get it. And move on. You also care less about how you once perceived that people saw you. “I can’t wear that. I’m too fat.” “I can’t wear my hair like that. I’d look ridiculous.” “I can’t say that. What would people think?” I’ve finally reached the “I don’t give a rat’s behind” stage with all of that. And the truth is, at this point in life, you finally realize that far less people are looking at you, judging you or even thinking about you than you once believed. On any of this, those you really love and who love you will tell you the truth. Even then you still have to take it for what it’s worth. And what anyone else feels, thinks or says about you really doesn’t matter. It’s very freeing.

So yes, it stinks that my back now hurts 24/7/365. Not having the energy that I once had is disappointing, but not deadly. And sleeping through an entire night without interruption of any kind, even though you still wake up tired, is now reason to celebrate. Waking up is reason to celebrate! I once heard an older gentleman answer the question, “How ya doing?” with “Well, I’m still on the right side of the grass.” I stole that philosophy the moment I heard it. The truth is when you are older, you can eat dessert first and nobody says anything. You wear the fashions you like almost as a snub to society around you. And you can tell a kid to get out of a chair so you can sit down. Say something, kid. I dare ya. Seriously though. Aging is a gift not everyone gets. So why not enjoy it. You can still complain a little if you like. After all, you’re old. Just remember to live the majority of your days sunny side up.