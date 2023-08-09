This last Friday found me in Target in Kearney. I went to Kearney mainly to have more paint mixed (another story for another day) and then decided to hit Target before I headed for home. That was a mistake.

I found myself fully immersed in the chaos of parents and children shopping for last-minute school supplies at the store. The checkout lines were five to six people deep and the self-checkouts were just as busy.

A family of seven (dad, mom and five girls!) ahead of me in line No. 3 had their cart filled to the brim with notebooks, pencils, erasers, clothes, shoes and a couple of backpacks. I nearly fell over when the cashier told the parents what their total cost was.

Shaking my head, I realized it wasn’t that long ago that I was that parent, shopping for five children to help get them ready for the upcoming school year.

To say that the month of August used to be one of the most expensive months for us as a family is no exaggeration. Every year we would get the list of required supplies for all five of our munchkins, and then we would head out together to do our best to complete our list.

Nothing was more frustrating than to be almost finished and then realize that particular store was out of the one item that all five kids needed. I wanted to dedicate one day to gathering all our supplies. When we had to go back another day to get some obscure item, I would grind my teeth in frustration. Unless you have shopped with a tribe of children you probably won’t understand my pain. One big shopping day like that was enough to last me a long time.

It wasn’t only school supplies that we had to purchase. Clothes (some of our children grew two inches every year) shoes and then laptop insurance were other expenses that we had to take care of. The one year we had all five children bringing home a school laptop was the most expensive year ever. Five hundred dollars for insurance, plus the other expenditures made that August more costly than Christmas. But laptops were important for our children’s success in school so we swallowed our shock and paid for the insurance (which in reality, looking back, wasn’t really that bad of a deal).

Shoes were another thing that cost us a tremendous amount of money when the kids were young. Payless ShoeSource was our very best friend — I do not want to know what we spent there over the years. How our kids could go through so many shoes a year was a mystery. Although I suppose purchasing shoes at a place called “Payless” might explain it. The top of the shoe (where your big toe goes) would always be the first to disintegrate, followed by the sole of the shoe which would always detach and wind up flopping in the wind. I knew it was time to head for Payless when I could see the tip of a white sock peeking through the top of one of our child’s shoes.

Amazingly, as I watched that young family on Friday, I found I missed the mania of school supply shopping. No matter the frustrations that were involved, I know the kids and I were always excited about shopping for school. A new school year was always full of promise: new opportunities, new friends to be made, problems to be solved. However, I don’t miss running all over town looking for absent Expo Markers — I felt a little like the character of Indiana Jones searching for lost treasure!