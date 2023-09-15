Over the last month, I’ve had the opportunity to meet with constituents in many of the 3rd District’s 80 counties. It has been a busy time with many hours spent behind the windshield, and I’m encouraged by the Nebraskans doing so much to help our communities thrive. From farmers and ranchers to entrepreneurs and small businesses to educators and families preparing the next generation, Nebraskans are working hard to support their families, serve their neighbors and make our state a better place.

I enjoyed visits to the Cooksley Ranch near Anselmo, the University of Nebraska’s Barta Brothers Ranch in the northeastern Sandhills and Clay Center’s USDA Meat Animal Research Center. Animal science is a dynamic field undergoing constant change and Nebraskans are ensuring producers across the United States are on the cutting edge of efficient rangeland management and animal health.

Food safety and supply chain security are major components of a strong agriculture industry, which is why I’m working in Congress to authorize the National Detector Dog Training Center to train dogs and handlers to detect invasive pests and diseases before they enter our food supply chain. As Congress continues to work toward Farm Bill reauthorization and consider trade issues impacting market access for producers, I will continue to fight for 3rd District interests.

In Scottsbluff, I met with Nebraska State Irrigation Association leaders to discuss infrastructure needs. Through the marvels of modern engineering, irrigation has come to play a critical role in the prosperity of Nebraska agriculture. Nebraska will have to maintain careful stewardship of our resources, and I am encouraged by the commitment to sustainable management of our water.

I was also grateful to connect with leaders in the biofuels industry on visits to the renewable diesel facility in Gage County and KAAPA Ethanol in Kearney. Biofuels are an essential part of an all-of-the-above strategy for American energy dominance, and I will continue to be a strong and vocal supporter of biofuels in Congress.

Manufacturing is also a substantial component of the Third District economy. I was delighted to make stops at the CNH Center of Excellence for Grain Harvesting in Grand Island and Klute Steel in York. The Grand Island plant manufactures industry-leading harvest equipment for use around the globe. Over the last six decades, the Klute family has built a steel fabrication business operating a complex with more than 200,000 square feet of manufacturing and shipping facilities and plans for expansion.

Additionally, I enjoyed speaking with constituents about economic development in Bayard, Holdrege, Nebraska City, Bassett and several other communities. It’s important we address our country’s workforce shortage and foster a predictable regulatory environment through tax reform and elimination of red tape. Together, we can advance solutions to encourage economic growth and secure prosperity for our future.

Highlights of my travels were seeing Nebraskans at the Nebraska State Fair and many places around the district. Volleyball Day at Memorial Stadium was an extraordinary event that will go down in history as a record-breaker for attendance. Nebraska will continue to be a stage for firsts in the athletic world this weekend as my hometown of Gering hosts the inaugural USA Cycling Gravel National Championships, featuring a 131-mile course running through the Panhandle’s Wildcat Hills.

The character and work ethic of the Nebraskans I’ve had the opportunity to speak with leaves me very optimistic about the future. At a groundbreaking event for the Grand Island Public Library in 1903, President Theodore Roosevelt noted his pride in Nebraskans’ care of the land and added “what really counts in any state and in any time is the character of the men and the women whom the state produces.” In addition to the abundant crops and goods grown and made in our great state, our people stand out above all.