In 1978 the musical duet group of Peaches and Herb released the beloved song “Reunited.” The chorus features these words: “Reunited and it feels so good. Reunited ‘cause we understood — there’s one perfect fit and, sugar, this one is it. We both are so excited ‘cause we’re reunited, hey, hey.”

I found myself humming this song the evening of Aug. 19 as Dan and I were on our way home from my 35th class reunion.

The reunion was held in Grand Island in one of the conference rooms at the local HyVee grocery store. I graduated from Bertrand High School, but one of our classmates worked hard to find a spot where we could “meet in the middle.” It was just over an hour’s drive for most of us, so it worked out well. Seven of us were physically able to be there, and one classmate reached out through FaceTime. I thought that wasn’t too bad for a class of 27.

When Dan and I arrived at HyVee we headed up the stairs, only to be stymied when we realized there were multiple conference rooms on the second floor. I followed the sound of voices and as soon as I got close enough I said, “I know those voices! That is where we need to be.”

Sure enough, several of my classmates had already assembled and were talking and laughing. It was strange how comforting it was to hear their voices. I was immediately transported back to my time at Bertrand. I was flooded with memories of school bus rides, lunch lines, sporting events, slumber parties, cheering with the pep club, playing my flute in the band and time spent with great friends.

When you attend a small school and spend so much time together, you become a family. Out of the eight of us who attended the reunion, seven had gone through kindergarten to 12th grade together. I thought that was pretty amazing. You also knew many students who were grades above or below you. It’s a closeness that’s hard to explain. These folks know pretty much everything about you because they have been there with you through all the ups and downs. They have seen you at both your worst and your best. It’s remarkable how many traits we had in high school still hold true to today.

One classmate, Valerie, brought yearbooks dating back to when we were seventh graders and she brought multiple scrapbooks as well. We spent a lot of time poring over those. We chuckled at our big hair (it was the ‘80s after all!) and our clothing choices. We talked about who was dating who back then, and a few of us had married our high school sweethearts.

We even got to see a picture of a much younger Chad Scharff (Valerie’s brother), who turned out to be our children’s band director. Mr. Scharff was a huge influence on our children, and our son Evan became a band director himself largely due to the experiences he had in the Lexington band. It is really neat to see, over time, the ways our lives can impact those around us.

We talked a little bit about the loss of three beloved classmates: Brian, Tammy and Danny. By the time we were 23 we had lost three friends to single-car automobile accidents. We lost our first classmate, Brian, on prom night our junior year. We have since lost one other classmate, Valerie. It was a lot of tragedy for a class of 27 to deal with. All of us, in some way, were impacted by the loss of those special friends.

I was so glad that I went to our reunion. It was a wonderful night of affirming the past and looking ahead to the future. A verse of the song “Reunited” conveys my feelings exactly: “As we reminisce on precious memories like this, I’m glad we’re back together.”