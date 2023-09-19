Prior to the start of the NFL football game Sunday night, Sept. 10, there was a beautiful tribute in honor and memory of all the lives that were lost on Sept. 11, 2001. The game featured the New York Giants and the Dallas Cowboys, and they were playing in MetLife Stadium. This stadium is only 12.2 miles from ground zero in Manhattan.

The mantra for that day is “never forget.” We Americans are urged to never forget that fateful day in 2001 when nearly 3,000 people were killed during the terrorist attacks on our country. For many of us who were alive that awful day, it is a day in our history that would be impossible to forget.

I remember hearing the early reports that a small plane had crashed into the World Trade Center in New York City. When I got the opportunity, I switched on the television and turned to CNN. I looked on in horror as replays were shown of United Flight 175 crashing into the south tower while its twin, the north tower, belched plumes of fire and black smoke from the crash that occurred earlier.

Frankly, I was in disbelief that this could even be real. My mind reeled with thoughts of those people that were in those airplanes and what their final moments must have been like. I wondered how many people were in the buildings and how many had been killed in the initial strikes. I was completely stunned when the south tower fell — I know I stood there with tears streaming down my face wondering how many more people were killed and how many first responders were lost. That bothered me so much — the thought of all those folks trying to go in to help their fellow brothers and sisters and then not being able to make it out themselves.

More and more awful images were played over and over that day: the collapse of the north tower at 10:28 a.m., the Pentagon burning, the pictures of the huge smoking hole where United Flight 93 met its end near the tiny town of Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

I think I continued to be in a state of disbelief until the following morning when I took our daughter Sydney to preschool. I headed north on Highway 283 into Lexington and crested the top of the overpass over Interstate 80. There, next to the Heartland Military Museum, was the American flag flying at half-staff. I confess I truly lost it then. I was crying so hard it was hard to drive, and I’m sure Sydney was confused why her mommy was so sad. All I could tell her was that some bad men had done some terrible things the day before and that a lot of people, people who hadn’t hurt anyone, had been killed.

Every year about this time I reread the book “Fall and Rise, The Story of 9/11” by Mitchell Zuckoff. The book is in three parts: “Fall from the Sky,” “Fall to the Ground,” and “Rise from the Ashes.” I have found this book to be an amazing testament to the power of the human spirit as it endures the unimaginable. It is impossible to forget the stories about those whose lives were lost, the survivors who made it out and the first responders who did everything they could to help.

Sept. 11, 2001, is a day that changed our country forever. I sure it was as stunning to us as the attack on Pearl Harbor was to our predecessors some 60 years earlier.

Twenty-two years later I watched as a huge American flag was unfurled across a football field at MetLife Stadium on a rainy Sunday night. With tears in my eyes and a lump in my throat I again thought of all that we lost that terrible day. I thought of the words written by Lars Anderson on Twitter: “9/11 just gets harder for me, not easier. I was living on 89th and Central Park West. The scenes were horrific. 22 years later, I still think about it every single day — still think about the friends I lost — one reason why I try to make love my guiding principle.#NeverForget.”