Why is it that we don’t always have appreciation for what our parents did for us until sometimes it is too late to say thank you?

Living back at the river house has unearthed a treasure trove of memories for me — some that had been forgotten in time. But being here, living in the same house that my parents did, has made me realize how hard they worked for our family, and how little I took the time to say “I appreciate you!” when I was younger.

Growing up, we never had central air conditioning in the house — we had one small window air conditioner in the kitchen, but it was barely adequate to keep the big room cool. Mom worked in this house through every season, preparing meals for us, cleaning, washing dishes (all by hand), putting up sweet corn, caring for a large garden, and washing clothes and hanging clothes out on the clothesline to dry them. She mowed a very large yard with only a push mower.

In the summer months, my brother and I were constantly out in the river swimming, but that also resulted in us dragging in a ton of sand on our swimsuits and our feet. I know now how frustrating that had to be for Mom, who would go behind us sweeping up all that sand.

This summer I have come to value all of Mom’s hard work even more. We did not have air conditioning when we first moved back (although we did manage to get the old heat pump working), and this big old house gets HOT with no AC. My dishwasher is here, but not installed yet, so all the dishes are washed by hand, which is more time consuming than I remembered it to be. I hang clothes out on Mom’s old clothesline to try to conserve energy, and that too is a lot of work lugging all that laundry to and from the line.

One of the biggest jobs so far is the lawn. My big tractor mower is still over at the farm by Elwood, so I have been using a push mower (like Mom) to mow this very large yard. My goodness, it is a lot of hard work! To say I come in huffing and puffing when I complete that job is an understatement. I stagger in the house and head for the sink to pour water over my head and face to try to cool myself down. Why didn’t I ever tell Mom thank you more often for all that she did for us?

And I would be remiss if I didn’t mention how hard my dad labored for our family. Dad worked in land-leveling construction, and not many of his pieces of equipment had a cab on top, let alone any air conditioning — that would have been a dream. I remember many summer nights Dad would come home, his face and arms black with dirt; the only white on his face was where his sunglasses had been on his face. His hands, and his pants and shirt, were streaked with grease and dirt. To think of all those hours he worked in the hot sun, with the dirt blowing and swirling around his machines, made me realize the amount of effort he put in each day.

He did so much for us, big things and little things (like going out and starting our cars for us when it was freezing cold), and I wish I had taken the opportunity to tell him how much I cherished his dedication to his family and his occupation. Now it is too late — he has been away from this earth for eight years. I hope somewhere, somehow, he knows how much I love him, admire him and miss his loving attention. My mom, however, is still physically with us, and I want her to know that all the things she did (and continues to do) are appreciated by her children and grandchildren.