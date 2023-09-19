After retiring from teaching school, I began the process to deep-clean our home.

My goal was to organize every closet, cupboard, shelf, nook and cranny in every room.

What I’ve learned along the way is that a person must put into place a strategy to keep the spaces decluttered.

Without a strategy for ordering, the space will become cluttered again.

Last week I reorganized a cupboard hiding timeless treasures.

In the past, I’ve buried thank-you notes, family history, cards and pictures on the shelves to rediscover later.

Digging out the treasures made me smile.

I found a 1983 picture of my mom holding our first rescue puppy, pictures of my parents at a 1954 car show (with Dad sitting on the hood of a Ford), a homemade pop-up Christmas card from our first great-niece, and an interview I conducted with my in-laws the night before their second great-granddaughter was born.

Reading the message brought me back to their living room on the night of March 10, 2007.

With pad and paper ready, I asked, “What advice would you give to your granddaughters?”

Pops thought for a moment. “Be good little girls and stay away from bad little boys. Live for the Bible and church and be good little girls.”

Helen added, “Be good to others. Treat others as you want to be treated.”

Then I asked this question. “What do you want your great-granddaughters to know about you?”

They both agreed. “We love them. We’re good people. We enjoy people, working hard and spending time with family.”

This family treasure will not be buried again.

We plan to find a creative way to gift the girls the timeless message from two people who loved them before they were born.

Dale and Helen’s wisdom will hopefully guide the girls and be a light to their path.

— Miss B