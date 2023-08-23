Do you live in a great neighborhood?

We do.

What makes it great are the people.

We care about each other and work hard to make our spaces beautiful.

No matter how busy folks are, they take care of their property.

Front lawns are decorated to reveal a family’s creativity and personality with the color of flowers and lawn ornaments displayed. Yards are well-manicured and watered on a regular basis.

We know most of our neighbors by name. We know several on a personal basis. When in need, texts fly. There’s an unspoken bond that when one of us needs help, the other is there, no matter what.

Through the years, we’ve witnessed the words, hands and feet of love.

After snowstorms, sidewalks and driveways are scooped.

When illness strikes, cards and casseroles are delivered with a smile and words of encouragement.

We share from our abundance.

Fresh vegetables from gardens nourish tummies. Baked cinnamon rolls are offered in love. A friendly wave is always available when people go by.

Neighbors look for opportunities to do good.

When we first moved into the neighborhood some 30 years ago, an older woman told me that she and her prayer group had prayed for who would move into our home.

The spiritual matriarch of the neighborhood, she informed me that praying over current neighbors and future neighbors opened doors in other’s hearts for the greater good of God.

I’d never heard of praying for neighbors but thought the idea was quite profound.

Through the years, we’ve prayed for heaven to bring people who will care about their property and the people living around them.

We’re blessed to live in a connected neighborhood where neighbors support each other, do for others as we would want done to us, and who seek the greater good for all.

— Miss B