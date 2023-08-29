Last week I wrote that our neighbors are special people.

Not only do they care about two-legged neighbors, but they also care about four-legged ones, especially three we know well.

In previous Miss B columns, I’ve relayed the adventures of Calico, Baby Gray and Blackie, our outside feline family.

Recently there was a knock at the front door. An older couple explained that they adopted Blackie, whom they call Bear.

Last winter, when frigid winds howled and several inches of snow swirled into deep mounds, these Good Samaritans built an insulated home where he kept snug and warm until spring.

Bear waits by Grandpa and Grandma’s front door to be greeted and scratched behind the ear, then snuggles on the porch railing for a nap.

Like other tomcats, Bear roams throughout his territory, which includes the home where Calico and Gray reside.

Mother and son also enjoy the affection of an adopted family.

Their human parents provide an outdoor shelter, a large area to play, and when grandchildren visit, fun ensues!

Calico is currently raising a new litter of Blackie’s kittens.

Big brother Gray is teaching his kitten siblings to pounce, stalk and chase moving leaves, and wrestle. He’s such a good helper.

Calico and Gray placed us on a feeding schedule. At first light, they wait in their driveway for our garage door to open.

Both scamper across the street to greet us with a cheery hello.

Before they dine, we receive lots of purrs and rubs against our legs, as we stroke their soft fur.

When Blackie joins his family, they rub their heads against each other purring “I love you.”

We’ve gone from believing we were home base to knowing that we’re more of a drive-thru for a bite to eat and back rubs.

Thanks to the loving attention of compassionate neighbors, our furry feline extended family enjoy a place to call home.

— Miss B