Roadside billboards are interesting to read.

Several years ago, two billboards surprised me. “God does not see color” and “God is colorblind.”

I thought, how could the God who created color be blind to the hues and depth of the beauty He designed?

The color of God’s creation has unique value and purpose. Just like human beings.

Each person is created by God with a plan and personality to influence the world for his greater good.

And just like the different colors of the rainbow, God chose an array of color for his people.

Sometimes children understand the truths of God better than adults.

I remember one class that not only accepted the difference of color but celebrated it.

We were having a robust discussion about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech, centering on his desire for his four children to be judged by the content of their character, not by the color of their skin.

I told my students that they were born the exact color God purposed them to be. Everyone is.

What would happen if each person understood the value of and accepted this difference with grace?

One student took the reins, telling his classmates (and me) to line up by color. We stuck out our arms to gauge the array from light to dark.

When the mission was complete, he exclaimed, “Hey, guys! We’re a rainbow!”

We formed a circle, each arm hugging the next neck. Swaying back and forth, the kids burst into song:

“Make new friends,

But keep the old.

One is silver,

And the other gold.

A circle’s round

It has no end

That’s how long

I’m gonna be your friend.”

I’m sure at that moment, God wrapped his arm around Dr. King. “Martin, those kids get it, don’t they?”

“Yes, Sir, they sure do.”

— Miss B