My mother preserved my childhood by organizing hundreds of pictures and keepsakes to create a scrapbook.

Each page from before birth to high school graduation reveals how much I was cherished and guided to deep faith and love for family.

The notes written by my grandmothers were thoughtful and sweet and still fill my heart with tenderness.

Great-Grandma Ross wrote messages of faith and love on birthday cards. “Lots of love to you Dinna. Jesus loves you. Send this in great love to you as ever. XXXX”

Great-Grandma Owens was my pen pal as she lived out of town at the veterans home. “Thank you, my dear, for your sweet letter with the same loveable marks such as used to mean the same as always when you were a little girl, and you are the same little girl to me as you have always will be, so don’t grow older fast please.”

When I was being confirmed in the Presbyterian Church, Grandma Wallingford wrote a touching letter. “In looking over my pictures I ran across the pictures of our adorable Missie in her little ruffled dress.

“Since then, our little Missie has grown into a very charming and loveable teenager, just as sweet as she was years ago.

“May this step forward today in your Christian life, prove to be a blessing all thru life and bring you every happiness and peace of mind always.”

Grandma Owens had a sense of humor. She rewrote the message in a get-well card to send when I attended Girl Scout camp. Her poem still makes me smile.

These cats are confused

As confused as can be!

They thought you were sick

As you can plainly see.

They said, “Diane’s sick

So, we’ll send her a card.

We’ll write her a poem,”

And they really got ‘tard’.

For poems aren’t easy

For kittens you see

But they sure meant well

Tho’ confused as can be.

The Three Cats

Winkin, Blinkin, and Nod

Thanks to Mom’s labor of love, the fond memories of childhood remind me how much I was loved, and in return, teaches me how to love others.

— Miss B