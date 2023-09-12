I text with Taylor Rae nearly every day and we FaceTime at least once a week. This week she was filling me in on Luna’s first trip to the Nebraska State Fair. They live right there in Grand Island, so a day at the fair couldn’t be easier for them. It was a little different in my younger days.

Back then the State Fair was in Lincoln and Labor Day weekend was the first weekend of the fair, not the last. My brother and I belonged to a 4-H group that participated in the county fair song contest, and we were pretty good. That meant that we then qualified for the State Fair contest over Labor Day weekend. Thus the tradition began. Our family would camp at the campground that was just off Cornhusker Highway to the north of the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The fairgrounds were actually within walking distance. I remember it being close enough that you could still hear the squeals from the midway riders long after we were required to be back at the camper.

Each day we would go into the fair as a family. But as we got older we were given more and more freedom to spend the day at the fair as we chose as long as we checked in at designated times. This was in the days before every teenager had a cellphone, so my mom was happy to set up “camp” somewhere near the back of the open-air auditorium. They had entertainment going there all day long and she was a real “people watcher,” so she was happy as a clam to man the designated family check-in spot.

The last year I was able to attend the fair, I headed off to honor my mother by taking in some of her favorite parts of the fair. First I went to the model homes. They were beautiful, of course, and she and I loved visiting them to see the architecture and décor. Then it was off to the campers. You really can’t call them “campers” anymore. As modern and high tech as they are, you could easily live in them year-round. And for the cost, you might have to! But with the houses and campers, it’s always fun to dream.

As I walked through some of the exhibits to see what Nebraska’s kids had entered, it made me think of the weeks I spent at a sewing machine or in the kitchen with my mom right beside me trying to make sure my entries were just right for judging. I never had anything qualify for the State Fair, but as I walked around that year, it was like my mom was right there beside me admiring all the hard work too.

Then it was off to honor my dad. My dad’s fair favorite was funnel cakes. Every time I see a powdered-sugar-covered funnel cake, I think of him. As I sat with a group of strangers to enjoy my fair hamburger that year, a gentleman sat down next to me with a funnel cake. We laughed and joked about how there was no reason to have a meal at the fair when you could just skip right to a giant dessert. I could almost hear my dad’s ornery giggle as I joked with this man. Now if I had truly honored him, it would have been one of those funnel cakes. But those were his thing, not mine. So I opted to recognize the memories of my dad by having two scoops of mint chocolate chip ice cream at 10:30 in the morning. Why wait? This way I beat the rush. He would have been proud.

After that it was a quick wander through the outside booths and then into the air-conditioned Pinnacle Bank building to maneuver my way through the vendors. Back in the day this would have been the Bob Devaney Center when the fair was still in Lincoln. And every seasoned fairgoer knew this was the coolest place to be when the afternoon got hot, but it was also the most crowded. So off I ventured and it was indeed already crowded. But that was OK as I was on my own with my own timeline, so I just meandered and took time to visit with other Lexington friends that I ran into. Then it was time for lunch and I ran into more friends from my hometown of Orleans and my second hometown of Holdrege. That’s one of the best parts of the fair — the people you run into and reconnect with. Not planned, but it was great when it happens.

I don’t know if I’ll ever get to go to the Nebraska State Fair again, and even if I do, like everything else over time, it will be different. But I’ll always have those fond fair memories from my youth and that keeps me sunny side up.