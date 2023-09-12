I can testify to the fact that empty-nest syndrome is real. According to Google, this syndrome “refers to the grief that many parents feel when their children move out of home. This condition is typically more common in women, who are more likely to have had the role of primary carer.” I think this grief has caused me to do crazy things — I have made some questionable decisions since all of our children left home.

Most of my improbable decisions revolve around babies who happen to have four legs: those of the canine variety. In the course of a year I have brought home three dogs: two Cavalier King Charles spaniels and just last week I brought home a dog who was found wandering in Dawson County. That makes a total of five, as we also have Sophie the Doberman and Owen, our third Cavalier.

Finley joined our family in July of 2022, Penny in July of 2023, and our new man, Gus, who joined us on Aug. 24. I think we are getting close to having our own pack.

I stress that I wasn’t really looking for another dog. Penny keeps us all hopping with her rambunctious puppy ways, and I thought our little canine family was complete. I was innocently scrolling through Facebook the other day when I stumbled across a post about a dog that had been found wandering the countryside. I took one look at his face and I was sunk. He has an adorable black patch over his eye, and when I saw that I basically melted.

I could tell by the photo that he was incredibly skinny, so I knew he had been on his own for quite a while. This triggered every motherly instinct in me that has lain dormant since my two-legged babies left the nest. I began thinking about the possibility of providing a home for this dog. I went back and forth wondering if this was a good idea, or if I had truly lost my mind this time. It turned out to be the latter as Gus came home with me.

Surprisingly he has done very well with the other dogs. We are working hard to get some weight on him — now that he is feeling a little better he is hungry all the time. And I mean ALL the time. Gus is tall enough to surf the counters in the kitchen, so we have to be careful what we leave on them. Years ago we lost an entire pan of sausage to a very hungry Doberman named Drake, so we have learned to be cautious.

It is kind of cute to see the different personalities of our dog family.

Sophie is the matriarch of the group: She is very regal and stays above all the craziness that the others generate. If any of the others step out of line, Sophie is there to remind them that she is boss. She is also the protector of our property and regularly patrols the fence.

Owen is the oldest Cavalier and he is our grumpy guy. He feels he has “been there, done that” and doesn’t want the younger dogs to mess with him.

Finley is my feisty man whom I had nicknamed “beastie boy.” However, since Penny joined us, I may pass that title to her. She is a naughty little thing! She would rather chew on our flesh rather than any of her toys. She is pretty bold and fearless for someone so small.

It will be interesting to see where Gus fits in. It’s kind of intriguing to see how much he is like my Ellie, the chocolate Labrador we lost last October. When Gus felt he had to join me in the bathroom the other day, I couldn’t help but smile. It was like a little bit of Ellie’s spirit was in the room with us.

This empty-nest stuff is very real. Hopefully I am done with the craziness for a while. As Evan said the other day, I need to put a stop to “begging for forgiveness instead of asking for permission.”