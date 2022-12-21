Christmas music box

Music is a beautiful gift that we can all share, and that is never more apparent than during the “season of light.”

Last Friday night was the Shining Star Preschool Christmas program in Lexington, and Sunday night was the Kid’s Club Christmas program at Elwood United Methodist Church. What a joy it was to hear the children’s voices lifted in song celebrating the season. Some children are bold and sing out loud and proud, while others are very shy and sing as quietly as they can–but it’s still beautiful to hear.

Shining Star Preschool students have a tradition to sing the song “Out in the Dark” for our Christmas program. That song was written by one of our former directors Melanie Shubert, and we have performed that song with our little people for more than 25 years. In a very simple way it tells the story about the birth of baby Jesus. The first verse goes like this: “Out in the dark. Late in the night. Under a star with a very bright light. Baby Jesus was born. Baby Jesus was born.”

So many of the beloved Christmas carols I have been singing since I was a little girl, and I still enjoy singing them to this day. A very dear friend of mine introduced me to the musical group Mannheim Steamroller in the early 1990s, and their music has become part of the Neben family Christmas ever since. Christmas music plays constantly in our house from about November 15 until the day that we take the Christmas trees down, which is usually around the second or third of January.

Music is amazing in the fact that it is tied to memory. Sometimes all we need to hear is the opening bars of a song, and it will take us back to a certain moment of time in our life. The years roll away and it is like no time has passed at all.

One of the hymns like that for me is “Joy to the World.” I can remember standing next to my mom in the Lexington United Methodist Church on Christmas Eve singing this song. We would extinguish the candles after singing “Silent Night” and then we would burst into the joyous strains of “Joy to the World, the Lord is come–let earth receive her king!”

But probably for many of us, there is no more memorable Christmas carol than “Silent Night.” The lyrics were written in 1816 by a young priest in Austria, Joseph Mohr, not long after the Napoleonic wars had taken their toll. “Silent Night” was one of my dad’s favorites, and it is hard for me to get through this hymn without crying as I always think about him when I sing it.

But the importance of music can never be underestimated. Prior to COVID, one of the most wonderful ministries we did at the Lexington UMC involved Christmas carols. Every year in mid-December we would gather children of all ages and head to both Avamere (the senior living facility) and Plum Creek Care Center to go caroling. We would sing a large variety of songs, but inevitably we would finish with “Silent Night.”

It was amazing to watch the transformation that would come over the residents when we would start to sing that song. Their eyes would light up and many of them (though some seemed unresponsive before) would join in signing with us. They knew every word.

I will never forget the sight of one man singing “Silent Night” along with us with tears streaming down his face, and our pastor, Anne, kneeling on the floor next to him holding his hand. One can only imagine the memories that were flooding his mind. It is a memory that I will always treasure, for in that moment we gave him the gift of love through our music. Christmas blessings to all.