It hits me every year, and each time I say I am not going to fall under its spell and lose my mind: and I fail terribly. I am talking about Christmas fever.

The stirrings of Christmas fever begin in late September when we begin practicing for the Lexington Area Community Choir Christmas concerts. It’s impossible to hear the beautiful music and not start dreaming of the upcoming Christmas season. However, I tell myself not to get too carried away...after all, it is still pretty early.

The voice in my head that says “it’s okay, go crazy” starts to get louder when the stores begin to get out their Christmas decorations. And it seems that is happening earlier every year. The week before Halloween I went into a store to get some things for preschool and was surprised when most of the Halloween stuff was gone and it was being replaced by everything for Christmas.

Several weeks ago I went to Hobby Lobby in Kearney and was giddy when I saw rows and rows of Christmas decorations, trees, ribbons, and wreaths. Signs saying “50 percent off” made me feel even better. I came home with a lot of stuff I probably didn’t need that day.

I will know for sure that I have gone off the deep end when I bring out the Christmas music. The kids all place bets on which day in November I will start to listen to my multitude of Christmas albums. I very rarely make it past November 15.

I can’t actually remember the exact time when I realized I was “Christmas crazy.” I have loved the Christmas holiday forever, but I think I really started to get into it after our kids were born.

Prior to that Dan and I decorated one Christmas tree each season. As more and more children started to arrive, the more Christmas trees we added. I branched out and started to collect many different colored ornaments, and the kids had their own trees in their bedrooms. It is a tradition that continues to this day.

I am one of those annoying people who orders Christmas cards in August. I ask our children for their Christmas wish list in October. I peruse magazines full of Christmas decor that begin to arrive at the house daily. I start imagining all our trees and the color schemes/themes that I will do for each one. I will wrap gifts the first week of December and keep them somewhere safe (away from Finley, the naughty puppy.)

For close to 24 years I have collected ornaments for Christmas trees. My mom has also given me a lot of beautiful embellishments for our trees that are very precious to me. It is always a surprise each year to open the totes and see all the wonderful decorations: some old, some new, but each one precious.

However, in the midst of all my Christmas fever and frantic planning I am always mindful that I have been blessed. There are many folks who simply can’t afford a Christmas tree or the decorations to go on them. I do give thanks for the opportunity to make our house into a winter wonderland, and to share the joy of Christmas with our now-grown children.