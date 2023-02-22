What is the best way to teach kindness? Modeling kindness is one of the best ways for young people to learn how to be kind. What better way to model kindness then engaging in Random Acts of Kindness as a family.

Children at a young age show an inclination to care about others in need. As they grow older they can be drawn to focus more on themselves and competition. By helping others and their community young people benefit from these acts of kindness. Parents can help children as young as three years old learn the behaviors and attitudes associated with kindness. This can be something as simple as donating a food item to a food pantry or giving outgrown clothing to someone in need.

Being more intentional in helping others and showing kindness can help young people reap the benefits of random acts of kindness. However, it will be more beneficial if young people have a voice in what those random acts are. Engaging young people in exploring ideas gives them ownership. Some ideas to get your family’s planning started are:

Open a door for someone.

Pay for the person’s lunch behind you in the drive-thru.

Write a thank you note to someone that has helped you.

Put someone’s cart away for them at the grocery store.

Buy a meal for someone that is homeless.

If you see someone struggling, ask them if you can help.

Tape extra change to a vending machine.

Call BINGO at a local nursing home.

Offer to walk dogs for your neighbors.

Pick up a piece of trash on the ground.

Donate toys to a charity.

Give unsolicited compliments.

Research shows that teaching and modeling kindness and compassion produces significant benefits for children and youth, including:

Increased levels of happiness, caring and emotional well-being.

A greater sense of belonging and improved self-esteem.

Improved health and less stress.

Increased feelings of gratitude.

Better concentration.

Overall, children and youth involved in community service grow into adults that typically have a stronger work ethic and continue to volunteer. Parents and family members are instrumental in making this happen.