Charcuterie boards and food safety

Charcuterie boards are extremely popular right now. A charcuterie board is an assortment of meats, cheeses, nuts, breads, olives, fruits, dips, and spreads — arranged on a cutting board or tray. It is important to make sure that you are following good food safety practices when preparing and serving charcuterie boards and other party trays.

Here are some charcuterie board tips:

Start with clean hands, surfaces, and boards/platters/trays. Consider wearing gloves when preparing the board.

Wash produce and fresh herbs before using.

Cut produce and cheeses need to be refrigerated until served and should not be kept at room temperature for more than 2 hours total (one hour if the temperature is above 90 °F).

Use clean serving utensils, spoons for dips, tongs, or toothpicks to keep guests from contaminating the entire board. Each serving dish needs a separate utensil.

If you want individual portions, try a charcuterie board in a jelly jar or other small container.

Keep dips and items with liquids in small containers so they don’t leak all over your board.

Replace dips and condiments at least every two hours. Wash the containers out in between use.

Consider keeping a small selection of “refill” items, like sliced meats and cheeses in the refrigerator ready to go when the board needs restocking.

Charcuterie meats and cheeses have the most flavor when served at room temperature. Remember these should not be left out at room temperature for more than two hours total.

Consider using a designated cutting board for charcuterie use, and not one you use to cut up raw protein foods. All plastic and wooden cutting boards wear out over time. Once cutting boards become excessively worn or develop hard-to-clean grooves, they should be discarded.

To keep all cutting boards clean, the USDA recommends washing them with hot, soapy water after each use; then rinse with clear water and air dry or pat dry with clean paper towels. Nonporous acrylic, plastic, or glass boards and solid wood boards can be washed in a dishwasher (laminated boards may crack and split).

Both wooden and plastic cutting boards can be sanitized with a solution of 1 tablespoon of unscented, liquid chlorine bleach per gallon of water. Flood the surface with the bleach solution and allow it to stand for several minutes. Rinse with clear water and air dry or pat dry with clean paper towels.

Bamboo cutting boards are harder and less porous than hardwoods. Bamboo absorbs very little moisture and resists scarring from knives, so they are more resistant to bacteria than other woods. Clean bamboo cutting boards with hot soapy water; sanitize if desired. Rub with food grade mineral oil (liquid paraffin) to help retain moisture.

Foods associated with charcuterie boards are safe to eat if you follow common food safety steps.