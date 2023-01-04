Canines and cottages

This break from preschool has allowed me to spend time doing a few of my favorite things: cuddling with my four-legged friends (my baby Cavalier has been in my lap a lot!), watching football, and reading (there has been plenty of time to do this during the endless rounds of commercials during football).

I’ve had a chance to pull out some of my decorating books that I haven’t had time to look at in months. One of my favorite ones is “At Home in the English Countryside: Designers and Their Dogs” written by Susanna Salk.

The book showcases “a mix of glamorously bohemian and casually aristocratic country homes captured in original photography and lively text.” What I find especially endearing is all the photos of the home owners with their dogs and the stories of how many of them acquired their four-legged friends. I especially enjoy the story and photos about designer Kit Kemp and her dogs. Kemp is the owner of five Cavalier King Charles Spaniels so I feel like she is my spirit sister.

I have heard that once you get one Cavalier you can never have too many, and that must be true now that we added Finley to our family in July. Cavaliers are a great breed–they were bred to be companion dogs and they like nothing better than being with their people. Designer Kemp said, “my dogs always make me laugh.”

Another thing I enjoy about this book is to see some of the living spaces of our friends across the pond. What I find interesting about English homes is that even though some of the spaces are huge, they all seem cozy and warm. They have a “decorated over time” look but none of them seem contrived.

What I like about many of these homes are the photos of the kitchens. The kitchens seem much smaller than those in the United States. US kitchens can be quite large, filled with designer cabinetry, top-of-the-line appliances and massive islands. English kitchens, on the other hand, seem quite small. They have a lot of free-standing cabinetry and open shelving filled with dishes and other items that are used frequently.

One kitchen featured a photo of a cream-colored four-oven Aga stove. Next to the stove was a large, comfy wing chair with books stacked around it, and a dog curled up in front of the stove on a large dog bed. I told Dan that you would rarely see a large comfy chair next to the stove in an American kitchen. To me it seemed like one of the most comfortable places in the world to be. Surrounded by sights and smells of good food, warmth, and the love of four-legged friends, an English cottage kitchen looks like one of the most cozy and sheltered places to inhabit.