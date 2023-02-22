Sundays are my most favorite day of the week. It has become a tradition in our household that four out of our five children come out to the farm after church. Sydney is the only one who is not able to join us often as she is further away in Lincoln.

I think the tradition started when our oldest, Brian, first went to college. He would come home most weekends and we would have a nice supper together before he had to leave to head back to Kearney. That was many years ago. We have continued the tradition by spending time with each other in the afternoon, and then having a meal together before everyone has to head back to their respective homes.

We don’t ever have anything specific planned. Dan, Brian, Maria and I watch football, racing, or drag racing upstairs and visit while Jordan and Evan are downstairs playing video games, listening to podcasts, or working on their Spanish language lesson. There are a lot of lively discussions that take place on Sunday, and usually a lot of laughter as well. As a mom, it does my heart good to see and hear our children enjoying each other, asking each other for advice, and their willingness to bounce ideas off one another.

What makes Sundays really interesting now is all the canine hi-jinks. We have three dogs now: Sophie the Doberman, and Owen and Finley, our Cavalier King Charles Spaniels. However, a whole other dimension of chaos is added to the mix when Maria brings her two dogs with her: Rosie, her Yorkshire Terrier and Miniature Poodle mix, and her newest baby, Suki Mae, her Pembroke Welsh Corgi puppy. Maria has wanted a Corgi forever, and Suki joined her household last month. Suki is super cute when she sashays across the living room floor acting like she owns the place. She is very feisty.

Our house isn’t very large and it seems to shrink even more when you have five dogs inside the house. Finley is only eight months old and he is full of energy. When his two cousins come he is so excited to finally have someone to play with. Sophie and Owen are older and grumpy, and they don’t like to be messed with. However, Rosie and now Suki provide Finley the opportunity to really have fun.

But Finley can be really annoying, and his cousins let him know about it. Just this past Sunday we had both Suki and Rosie barking at him. Suki has an incredibly shrill bark that seems to go right through your head. Rosie definitely is a terrier at heart because she will go after Finley with her teeth barred. She barks up a storm too. She acts like she is a 50-pound dog when in reality she probably only weighs about five pounds. Finley, not to be outdone, started to bark back at the girls to let them know who was boss. It was difficult for any of us to have a conversation Sunday because of all the caterwauling going on in the background. Evan finally gave up and carried Finley downstairs (he is afraid to go up the stairs by himself) to get him out of the fray.

We can only imagine what holidays will be like when Sydney will bring her greyhound mix Nigel to the farm. The one thing that we do know is that solitude will be hard to come by!