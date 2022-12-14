But what is the backstory

The saying is that you should always be nice to people because you may not know what they are going through. I mean, I was raised to be nice to people-the whole golden rule thing, you know. So I try. I don’t always succeed, but I truly make an effort to try. Unfortunately, sometimes I might be able to keep my mouth closed, but I have a much harder time controlling my expression. No poker face-at all. But I’m working on that too.

I work at a middle school. The students there are roughly 11-14 years old. We have a ton of kids who show up for school late every day. I’m talking 30-50 kids rolling in anywhere from just a minute or two late to missing half of the school day late. And most of the time it’s the same ones over and over again. Since I am the person in charge of keeping track of attendance that gets frustrating to me.

Then I had a revelation. These kids are 11-14 years old. None of them drive. Maybe their parent overslept. Maybe the adult in their home works nights. Maybe this kid doesn’t have a bed or even a stable home to sleep in. Maybe it is the kid, I don’t know the backstory of what is going on with them. It’s really not fair to get frustrated with them that they are late for school, some nearly every day.

So I’ve tried to change my way of thinking and instead let them know that I’m glad they are here.

I’m not at the front desk all the time, but our receptionist is and it seems that I always here her say, “Have a good day kiddo” as she checks them in with their tardy pass. I’m trying to be more like her.

The same can be said about our “naughty kids”. In our school there are 700 kids give or take. We probably see the same 30 kids in the office off and on for being in trouble for one thing or the other. That again is frustrating, but again, what is their backstory. Single parent? Homeless? Drug or alcohol problems in the home? Abuse? We occasionally have CPS come visit with students or know the police have been to their homes. For some of these kids, any attention, even negative attention, is better than being invisible. Kids are kids and they sometimes make stupid choices that land them in trouble. Our job is to help them to learn from those poor choices, not judge.

In the world we live in today, it’s easy to get sucked into the tunnel vision of what is going on in your own little piece of the world. Pity parties for one can be easy to fall into. Sometimes you just have to pull yourself up, but other times you might need to unload on someone you trust. Spewing all the inner turmoil going on with you to someone else might be all it takes to ease the burden you’ve tried to carry alone. But these kids have a hard time with that. Even as adults when can get sucked into the tunnel vision of our own problems. We may not act out like kids do (or we might), but if we don’t broaden our perspective, it’s easy to fall into that unending pity party of “Why me?” We need to realize and acknowledge that other people around us have problems and are going through stuff too.

I had that realization as I sat at the Cancer Center this week waiting for my radiation treatment. The tech came around the corner and said, “Susan? Suzanne?” Since people mispronounce a simple name like Susan more often than you think, I stood up, but so did another lady. We laughed awkwardly realizing that she was Suzanne compared to my Susan and the tech took us both back to wait outside the treatment room since my treatment would follow directly after hers. As we sat there I noticed that she was wearing a scarf having lost all her hair. She apologized to me as she was having some indigestion saying that she’d been so hungry after her chemo appointment that morning, so they had gone to grab some fast food before her radiation appointment, but now it wasn’t sitting well. After assuring her that it was OK, I just thought, “Susan, you are so lucky”. Besides a little itching, burn, tenderness and fatigue, I honestly feel good. I was a little embarrassed for the “why me” moments I had experienced in comparison to her situation.

So whether you learned it from your parents or hearing it for the first time right now-be nice, just be nice. I’d also add, be grateful. Look for the good. Share your smile. Pull yourself up and pull someone else up with you. It will help you both have a day that is sunny side up.