After the rainfall on Tuesday, colder air will infiltrate the area behind the weather system on Wednesday. There will be a brief shot of unseasonable cold on Thursday night with a warm up for the weekend.

A cold front will have moved into the area by Wednesday morning and this will usher in a colder air mass across the region as a low pressure area reaches the local area. This will increase the potential for light accumulating snowfall to begin.

The National Weather Service – Hastings stated that there is still quite a bit of uncertainty in total snowfall accumulation with the event. At the moment, areas south of Interstate 80 remain the most favored for the highest accumulations with areas across the northwest likely to see little to no accumulation.

Behind the weather system, Thursday night and Friday morning will see some unseasonably cold temperatures. However, a ridge of upper level high pressure will build into the area by the weekend and depending upon snow cover, this should result in near to well above normal temperatures returning for both Saturday and Sunday.

Day by day, Wednesday will be cloudy with a high near 27 and winds will be out of the north at 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. There is a 40 percent chance of snow before noon, with patchy blowing snow after 5 p.m. New accumulation of around an inch is possible.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high near 35 and Friday will be sunny with a high near 45.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high near 48 and Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high near 52 degrees.