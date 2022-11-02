Boring brown bags

I brown bag my lunch every day for school. I hate it, but the truth is that I don’t have the time or the money to eat lunch out every day. Sometimes I think that if I was more creative with my lunches, I might enjoy it more. Then I laugh and tell myself how funny I am and move on.

I’ve made the confession before that I am no cook. I mean, I can if I want to. It’s just that the “want” isn’t there very often and when it is, it quickly passes. But when I do actually make a meal, I usually make it on Sunday and then eat the leftovers for my evening meals for the rest of the week. By Thursday I’m sick of it, but I’m too cheap to throw it out. So I continue eating it daily until it’s gone or until there is so little left that the guilt meter is low enough to allow throwing it out. So since I’m already eating leftovers for the evening meal, I certainly don’t want to be eating them for lunch as well.

I did microwave entrée lunches for a while, but that wasn’t very satisfying either. First of all, I look at them in the store and think they will never fill me up and then I look at the price and that’s an automatic second strike. So if they won’t be filling, I’ll need to add something else to the lunch box so that means more time and money so strike three.

Truthfully, even if I did have the time and money to have lunch out every day, I’m still not very adventurous. I go the same places over and over and I order the same things over and over. There is no creativity involved in my thought process. There is always that underlying fear that if I order something new and then I don’t like it, I have wasted both my time and my money. So stick with the tried and true no matter how boring it may also be.

So the regimen of packing the daily lunch will continue. I try to make it easier by prepping all five lunches on Sunday. This allows me to just empty the lunchbox and refill it quickly when I get home from school and be all ready for the next day. The problem there is that I procrastinate this task as long on Sunday as I can. It probably takes me 20 minutes to make all five lunches and still I put off doing it. My lack of ambition in the kitchen is something that I’m sure my mother would not be proud of.

It is now 7:30 pm as I write this and once finished, I will make my weekly lunches. They will be the usual: a sandwich, alternating between ham and cheese and turkey and cheese each week, a salad of sort, alternating between a sweet type of Cool Whip salad or a potato or macaroni salad each week, and either a fruit cup (applesauce or pears) or a pudding cup, alternating daily. Sad, right? Last week I threw in peanut butter and jelly for a change and it was quite tasty. Man, seeing that in print is really depressing. Ooofta.

Truth is, no matter how boring it might be, I am not withering away by any means. And I’m blessed to have the funds to purchase the food and pack the boring lunches. It could be a lot worse. I may not be exciting, but I am fed and that should keep every day sunny side up.